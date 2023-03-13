Ganesh Gopalan, CEO, Gnani.ai to Represent India at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI)

Gnani.ai, a global leader in the field of conversational AI, is pleased to share that its CEO, Ganesh Gopalan, has been chosen to serve as India's representative in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI). In November 2022, India assumed the role of a Council Chair in GPAI, and has been collaborating closely with its global partners to encourage the responsible development of AI and create AI-based solutions that enhance the lives of individuals worldwide.

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) is a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders, with the objective of bridging the divide between theory and practice in the field of AI. It aims to achieve this by facilitating innovative research and applied initiatives on key AI-related priorities. This initiative is an international cooperation that brings together 29 member countries, as well as distinguished experts from academia, civil society, industry, and governments across the globe. Additionally, it receives support from international organizations such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and UNESCO.

Ganesh Gopalan conveyed his appreciation of the appointment, expressing, "It is a privilege to be invited to join GPAI and participate in the creation of ethical AI solutions that can positively impact society. At Gnani.ai, our goal is to develop AI that is transparent, ethical, and inclusive, and I am excited to exchange knowledge with other experts in the field and contribute our own insights."

Ganesh Gopalan also expressed his gratitude towards the Honourable Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and MEITY, for the motivation, "I am appreciative of the support extended by Honourable Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, whose efforts have been critical in advancing the development of AI in India. His vision and guidance have paved the way for an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship in the AI sector."

Gnani.ai is delighted that its CEO, Ganesh Gopalan, will be representing India as an AI expert in the prestigious GPAI to create a long-lasting impact on the world.

