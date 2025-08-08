Ganesh Housing's Million Minds Tech City Becomes Gujarat's First Platinum-Rated SEZ IT Park under IGBC New Building Rating

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 8: Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited proudly announces that its flagship development in Ahmedabad, Million Minds Tech City, has become the first SEZ IT Park in Gujarat to earn the prestigious IGBC Platinum rating under the IGBC Green New Buildings Rating program. This milestone reinforces Ganesh Housing's commitment to delivering world-class, environmentally responsible commercial office developments that set new standards for the real estate industry. With this milestone, Million Minds Tech City strengthens its position as a leading destination for businesses seeking premium, environmentally responsible office spaces in India.

This certification makes it Gujarat's first SEZ IT park to meet IGBC's stringent criteria for site planning, water and energy conservation, occupant health, materials efficiency, and innovation. The IGBC Platinum rating, the highest recognition under the Indian Green Building Council's New Building rating system, highlights the project's excellence in energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environmental quality, and use of sustainable materials positioning the development as a benchmark for green urban development in Gujarat.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Anmol Patel, Director, Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, said, "This Platinum rating from IGBC is more than just a certificateit's a validation of our long-term vision to place Gujarat at the heart of India's tech-led growth story. When we conceptualized Million Minds Tech City, our goal was not only to create a high-performance workplace ecosystem but also to lead with accountabilitytoward the environment, future generations, and the evolving aspirations of global businesses. As the first SEZ IT Park in the state to achieve this rating, we are proud to set a new benchmark in sustainable infrastructure, proving that large-scale development can be both commercially ambitious and environmentally conscious. "This milestone reflects what's possible when design, technology, and intent come together with clarity and purpose,Million Minds Tech City is more than just an IT Park it represents our vision for a future-ready, sustainable Gujarat.

Located on S.G Highway at Vaishnodevi Circle in Ahmedabad's Central Business District, Million Mind Tech City is a 65-acre integrated township, designed by globally acclaimed RSP Architects and managed by Tishman Speyer. Featuring 18 million square feet of mixed use development with 50% allocated to Grade A commercial spaces and 50% to luxury residences & Retail Million Minds offers a dynamic walk-to-work ecosystem, complete with IT parks, premium residences, a luxury hotel, retail spaces, and more than 1.65 Lakhs square feet of world-class amenities, including floating gardens.

About Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited

Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, stands as a pioneering force in India's real estate sector with over six decades of excellence. The company made history as one of the first real estate developers to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, demonstrating its commitment to transparency and financial governance.

The company has demonstrated remarkable growth, having completed over 22 million square feet of development while maintaining an impressive 35 million square feet of ongoing projects. Their diverse portfolio encompasses Grade A+ commercial spaces, luxury residential properties, villas, industrial hubs, and data centers. Their commitment to quality is validated by their ISO 9001:2015 certification. Ganesh Housing's diverse portfolio includes landmark developments such as Sundarvan Epitome, GCP Business Centre, Magnet Corporate Park, Shangri-La, Shangrlla-II, Mahalaya, Mahalaya II, Satva, Satva II, Maple Series Maple County, Maple County II, Maple Tree Garden Homes, Maple Trade Centre and the Malabar Series Malabar County, Malabar County II, Malabar County III, Malabar Exotica. Adding to this distinguished lineup is the recently launched Malabar Retreat ultra-spacious 4 & 5 BHK residences overlooking SG Highway, offering sweeping views of the city and crafted as one of the most luxurious green building projects in the region reflecting the company's commitment to quality, comfort, and value. Beyond real estate, Ganesh Housing is committed to social responsibility through initiatives in education, healthcare, Skill Development and environmental sustainability, ensuring a positive community impact alongside business growth.

About Million Minds Tech City

Poised to redefine Ahmedabad's commercial skyline, Million Minds Tech City is the flagship development by Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited and its most ambitious and future-forward undertaking to date.

Million Minds Tech City is one of India's most exclusive tech-centric developments a landmark destination that brings together Grade A infrastructure, global design sensibilities, and a future-ready business environment in a single, integrated ecosystem.

Envisioned as a self-sustained tech city, the project blends cutting-edge commercial spaces with luxury living, hospitality, retail, and recreation enabling a true walk-to-work lifestyle. With its SEZ-enabled infrastructure tailored for both domestic and international enterprises, Million Minds is designed to serve the next generation of IT, ITeS, and global businesses seeking scale, connectivity, and efficiency.

From premium residences and a luxury hotel to a destination mall and an exclusive club within the tech park, every element is curated to elevate experience and productivity. With over 1.65 lakh sq. ft. of amenities and a strong focus on sustainability, the development sets a new benchmark for what a modern urban business district can be right in the heart of Ahmedabad.

This is not just a project it's a landmark. One that places Ahmedabad at the centre of India's evolving IT and innovation landscape, offering world-class infrastructure for both domestic and international enterprises.

For more information about Million Minds Tech City, please visit: https://millionmindstechcity.com

