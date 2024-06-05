Garmin launches new range of smartwatches in India

New Delhi, June 5 Garmin on Wednesday launched a new range of smartwatches under its Forerunner 165 series in India.

Priced at Rs 33,490, the Forerunner 165 series comes in four colour options including Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate grey, Mist grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac. Consumers can purchase this smartwatch at select premium brand stores.

"Garmin’s Forerunner 165 Series has been specifically designed for professional runners and athletes who need to improve their performance every day, by closely analysing their training through monitoring pace, distance, wrist-based heart rate, VO2 max, and more," Dan Bartel, VP of Global Consumer Sales, Garmin, said in a statement.

According to the company, the GPS-running smartwatch comes with a vibrant touchscreen AMOLED display. It comes with 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours in GPS mode.

It comes equipped with a Pulse OX Blood oxygen saturation monitor, Barometric Altimeter, floor climb, Compass, and new-generation ambient light sensors.

Moreover, the newest range of the Garmin Forerunner 165 series is sleek and lightweight, with a 43mm case size and colourful, dual-shot bands. It comes with an option to listen to music on the go, without a phone using a wireless headphone, by downloading playlists directly from your Spotify or Amazon Music accounts, the company said.

