Garuda Aerospace CEO discusses the future of defence drone technology with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18: Garuda Aerospace, one of India's leading drone companies in a recent one-on-one meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed in detail Garuda Aerospace's role in developing defence drones in India. A market leader in Agri & Consumer Drones, Garuda, in the next 2 years, aims to implement a phased cross-over to being a market leader in the defence segment.

Jayaprakash also discussed about a new dedicated Defence Drone Facility in Chennai which will have State-of-the-art advanced Drone Design, Manufacturing & Testing facilities spread across a 30,000 sq feet advised by partner companies HAL & BEML. This facility will house the manufacturing capabilities for Indigenous Drone Subsystem Development & Local Manufacturing of Critical components such as Drone Motors, Batteries & Transmitters. Garuda Aerospace is aiming to develop drones with has ISR capabilities, Swarm Drones, Tethered Drones & even Underwater Drones.

Elaborating on the discussion, Agnishwer Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said, "I Had the Privilege of meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was gracious in giving time to discuss the vision of making India a drone hub by 2030. Garuda Aerospace's plan of Make in India for the world was also greatly appreciated by the Defence Minister, who gave his complete support to expand Garuda's functions to enable Aatmanirbhar Bharta."

"The interaction emphasized the crucial role of defence drone technology and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the world. Garuda Aerospace will be at the forefront of enabling the Prime Minister and Defence Minister's vision for its armed forces"

He was also briefed about the recent partnerships with companies like Thales based in France, Agrowing based in Israel and Spirit Aeronautics based in Greece. Garuda is committed to making in India and exporting it to the world through structured Technology Transfer partnerships to manufacture locally that will cut costs while also employing Youth across India.

Garuda Aerospace is India's leading Drone tech start-up focused on disrupting two major multi-billion-dollar sectors, Precision Agri Tech and Industry 4.0 upgradation. Garuda Aerospace is asset-light, recession-proof, and agnostic, and focuses on eliminating labourers in the agricultural field with drones focusing on designing, building, and customization of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Founded in 2015 with a team of 5, Garuda has scaled to a 200+ member team having the largest drone fleet in India with over 400 drones and 500 pilots operating in 84 cities. Garuda Aerospace manufactures 30 types of drones and offers 50 types of services. Having served over 750 clients including TATA, Godrej, Adani, Reliance, Swiggy, Flipkart, Delhivery, L&T, Survey of India, SAIL, NTPC, IOCL, Smart cities, Intel, Amazon, Wipro, IISC, MIT Boston, NHAI for various projects, the company recently partnered with global giants such as Lockheed Martin, Cognizant and Elbit Systems. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji launched the drone yatra where 100 drones were flagged off simultaneously across 100 villages in India. Garuda Aerospace is the first drone company to get DGCA approvals for Type Certification and Remote Pilot Training Organisation. Garuda is on a mission to impact 1 billion lives positively using affordable precision Drone Technology. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in the company and is the Brand Ambassador.

