GATE 2022 Exam: IIT Kharagpur releases the exam schedule and admit-card updates

GATE Exam is scheduled by IIT Kharagpur this year.

The GATE Exam 2022 is an extensive exam for candidates who wish to take admissions in renowned colleges and universities of India for PG program.

IIT Kharagpur has released the examination schedule and timetable for the candidates on its official website. The candidates can note down the dates with times for the particular exam in the given schedule on the official website of The GATE 2022 Exam. Candidates can also visit the official website for more information:

GATE Exam 2022, official notice mentions that from February 5, 2022, the examination would begin, and it ends on February 13, 2022. On February 4, 2022, the schedule mentioned miscellaneous activities from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can also be allowed to visit their allotted exam centres.

Candidates can also check their complete exam schedule below to check the date and time for the particular exam IIT Kharagpur had released.

GATE 2022 Examination Schedule:

Admit Card Updates:

According to the official website of the GATE 2022 Exam, admit cards would release on Monday, January 3, 2022. At this crucial time, candidates are advised to check the official site regularly to check the updates. Until now, IIT Kharagpur had announced the date of Admit card would be January 3, 2022.

In this last month of preparation, students should go with very selective study material to ace their preparation. Students can also start doing their preparation with Gate 2022 Exam with Oswaal previous year-solved question papers for GATE 2022 Exams. Students will get different learning aspects there like:

* 12 Years Solved Papers 2010-2021 (Year-wise) with detailed explanations

* 2 Sample Question Papers - Smart Answer key with detailed explanations.

* Blended Learning (Print and online support)

* Tips & Tricks to Crack the Exam in the first attempt

* GATE Qualifying Cut-offs and Highest Marks of 2021 and 2020- Steam-wise

* GATE General Aptitude 2021 to 2017 - Trend Analysis

* GATE Score Calculation

* Mind Maps and concept learnings

Here is the recommended link for previous year solved question papers for GATE examination 2022 click here

