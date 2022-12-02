Gati Shati improved quality of project planning: DPIIT Secretary

The National Logistics Policy along with Gati Shakti vision has improved the quality of planning of projects and infrastructure in the country, thus helping in cost optimisation and also saving time, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain toldon Friday.

"Our work last year in the infrastructure sector yielded positive results. People believe results are better than the vision with which this was started. As per the feedback of departments, in the infrastructure, there have been benefits. It also saves time," the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade secretary Jain explained.

To take it forward, Jain said the department has started discussions with the social sector departments.

"Work has begun, it will take some time but there will definitely be better utilisation of resources by the departments," Jain added.

Before Gati Shakti came into the picture, there was a lack of coordination between different various departments in delivering projects. The lack of coordination not only caused great inconvenience but was also a wasteful expenditure.

The National Logistics Policy was launched on September 17. The need for a national logistics policy was felt since the logistics cost in India is high compared to other developed economies.

