Gaudiya Mission Celebrates 150th Birth Anniversary of Srila Bhakti Siddhanta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31:Under the auspices of Gaudiya Mission, Sri Radha Krishna Temple, Bandra East, Mumbai, a grand “World Vaishnav Conference” was organized to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Srila Bhakti Siddhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada, the revered founder Acharya of Gaudiya Mission. The two-day event featured a grand Nagar Sankirtan procession and spiritual discourses, attracting numerous devotees and esteemed dignitaries.

Hikmat Udhan, MLA from Ghansawangi constituency, graced the occasion as the chief guest, while Shiv Sena's regional head Kunal Sarmalkar and former municipal councilor Subhash Kanta Sawant attended as special guests.

Day 1: Grand Procession and Spiritual Discourses

The first session, held on January 28, commenced with a vibrant Nagar Sankirtan procession, where a large gathering of devotees enthusiastically participated in chanting and dancing in devotion. The procession was followed by the Vaishnav Conference, featuring enlightening discourses by distinguished spiritual leaders, including:

Srimad Bhakti Sundar Sannyasi Goswami Maharaj – Acharya & President, Gaudiya Mission

Sripad Bhakti Vichar Vishnu Maharaj – Acharya & President, Sri Chaitanya Gaushree Gaudiya Mission, Mumbai

Sripad Bhakti Bhaskar Bharati Maharaj – President, Gaudiya Mission, Vrindavan

The session concluded with an energetic Gaudiya dance performance by the youth group of Gaudiya Mission, set to the melodious chanting of the Mahamantra.

Day 2: Devotional Bhajans & Profound Teachings

On January 29, the second session of the conference commenced with soul-stirring devotional bhajans, immersing the audience in divine ecstasy. The event saw enlightening addresses from prominent Vaishnav scholars and leaders, including:

Sripad Bhakti Vijay Vaikhanas Maharaj – Acharya & President, Sri Gaur Govind Gaudiya Math, Mayapur

Sripad Bhakti Suhrid Paramadvaiti Maharaj – Spiritual Preacher & President, Sri Radha Govind Temple

Sripad Bhakti Rakshak Rishikesh Maharaj, who warmly welcomed and honored the speakers

During the session, Srimad Bhakti Vaikhanas Maharaj spoke about the legacy of Srila Bhaktivinoda Thakur, comparing his contributions to those of Sage Ved Vyasa, who compiled the Vedas and Puranas for the welfare of mankind. Sripad Bhakti Suhrid Paramadvaiti Maharaj emphasized that Srila Prabhupada's influence is the foundation of all Gaudiya missions, monasteries, and ISKCON, stating that his teachings fulfilled the prophecy of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Cultural Programs & Grand Conclusion

The highlight of the event was the arrival of Srila Bhakti Sundar Sannyasi Goswami Maharaj, the current Acharya & President of Gaudiya Mission, who elaborated on how Srila Prabhupada revitalized the spiritual landscape by spreading the teachings of pure devotion. Expressing gratitude, he thanked all devotees for their wholehearted participation and contributions.

The celebrations concluded with:

A grand Aarti dedicated to Srila Prabhupada

The screening of a documentary on Srila Prabhupada's legacy

Cultural performances, including Baul dance, Mahamantra Kirtan, Mridanga playing, Bharatanatyam, and other devotional arts

Srila Bhakti Vichar Vishnu Maharaj delivered the final address, marking the successful conclusion of the conference.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Message

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, due to urgent commitments, could not attend but conveyed his regards. Representing him, MLA Hikmat Udhan, Kunal Sarmalkar, and Subhash Kanta Sawant announced that Eknath Shinde would soon visit the Sri Radha Krishna Temple to offer his respects.

The event, deeply rooted in devotion and spiritual wisdom, served as a significant milestone in preserving and propagating Srila Prabhupada's teachings across the globe.

