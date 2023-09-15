Gauri Dhandarphale: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Design and Communication Services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Am thrilled to have been honoured with the prestigious Inspiring Leaders Award 2023, presented by Times Applaud. This recognition reflects Vagrms’ unwavering commitment to sustainability, aligning seamlessly with our government’s vision, akin to G20, and underscores their dedication to creating a more sustainable future.

With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the IT industry, Gauri Dhandarphale has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of Marketing, Presales, and HR. Her visionary leadership and extensive expertise have led her to spearhead the blueprinting and establishment of various departments within multinational companies. Gauri’s journey is one of global impact, marked by a commitment to innovation and a passion for creating positive change.

Throughout her career, Gauri Dhandarphale has traversed the globe, contributing her skills to consulting and strategy assignments for clients in some of the world’s most influential economies, including Japan, the USA, the UK, and Australia. Her international exposure has not only enriched her professional acumen but has also imbued her with a cross-cultural perspective that is invaluable in today’s interconnected business landscape.

In 2016, Gauri took her expertise and vision to new heights by founding Vagrms Services LLP. This venture was conceived with a clear mission: to provide unparalleled designing and communication services to companies across a diverse range of industry segments. With a solid foundation of experience, Gauri and her team embarked on a journey to offer not only creative solutions but also strategic insights that drive meaningful results for their clients.

At the heart of Vagrms’ operations lies the dedication to assisting clients in articulating their sustainability, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. Gauri’s team undertakes consulting and advisory assignments that empower companies to draft comprehensive reports that showcase their commitment to these vital aspects. These reports serve as a bridge between the company’s initiatives and the external stakeholders, including investors, regulators, and the community.

“We believe in constructing bridges between your vision and its effective communication,” says Gauri Dhandarphale. “Our role is not just limited to designing and printing reports; it’s about shaping narratives that resonate with stakeholders and create a lasting impact.”

Vagrms Services LLP has been a driving force in raising awareness about sustainability and advocating for a greener industrial revolution. With a strong emphasis on design and communication, the company is at the forefront of crafting visually compelling sustainability and annual reports that capture the essence of a company’s efforts and accomplishments. By facilitating effective external communication, Vagrms bridges the gap between companies’ intentions and the public’s understanding, fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.

Gauri’s philosophy is rooted in the belief that change is not only necessary but also achievable through collaboration and thoughtful communication. Under her leadership, Vagrms has not only become a beacon of design innovation but has also positioned itself as a strategic partner for companies seeking to navigate the complex landscape of sustainability and corporate responsibility.

As Gauri Dhandarphale aptly puts it, “We don’t just provide services; we provide solutions that shape the future. Our clients provide the vision, and we construct the blueprint.”

In a rapidly evolving business world, Gauri Dhandarphale’s journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of expertise, vision, and a resolute commitment to making a difference. With a track record of driving change on a global scale and a company dedicated to shaping narratives that inspire action, Gauri’s impact continues to reverberate through industries and inspire those who strive for meaningful progress.

For more information, please visit www.vagrms.com website, linked https://www.linkedin.com/company/vagrms-design/

Gauri Dhandarphale

Founder and CEO, Vagrms Services LLP

Email: gauri.d@vagrms.com

