Gautam Adani meets new British envoy to India, wishes her to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi, May 2 Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday, met Lindy Cameron, the new British High Commissioner to India, and wished her the best in continuing to enhance relations between the two countries.

In a post on X, Gautam Adani said it was an honour to meet and hear from Cameron on a wide range of subjects.

"Fascinating to learn about a wide set of topics ranging from her tenure across the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to cybersecurity, the future of nuclear and so much more," the Adani Group Chairman commented.

"We wish her the best in her pivotal role to continue to enhance India-UK relations".

Appointed as British High Commissioner to India in succession to Alex Ellis, Cameron is the UK’s first woman envoy to the country.

In a post on X last month, Cameron said that she is immensely proud to be appointed the next British High Commissioner to India.

"Huge thanks to @AlexWEllis for leaving such a great legacy. So looking forward to working with the amazing @UKinIndia team. I can’t wait to get started!" she had posted.

From 2020 to 2024, she was Chief Executive of the National Cyber Security Centre. She has also served as Director General of the Northern Ireland Office in the UK. Cameron also worked at the UK’s aid agency, the Department for International Development (DFID).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor