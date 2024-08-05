Gautam Adani To Retire at 70: Business Tycoon Discusses Succession Plan for Adani Group

Gautam Adani, aged 62, has revealed plans to retire at 70, with intentions to pass control of the Adani Group to his sons and their cousins in the early 2030s. In an interview with Bloomberg News, Adani emphasized the importance of a well-structured succession plan for the sustainability of the business. He stated his preference for a gradual and systematic transition.

Adani has given his two sons, Karan and Jeet, along with their cousins, Pranav and Sagar, three months to decide on the future management of the business after his departure. The four brothers have agreed to jointly oversee the group, maintaining unity and stability in alignment with the family's values.

Bloomberg reports that the four heirs will be equal beneficiaries of a family trust, governed by a confidential agreement designed to preserve the family's legacy and ensure the continued success of the Adani Group under their leadership. Currently, Karan Adani is the Managing Director of Adani Ports, Jeet Adani serves as Director at Adani Airports, Pranav Adani is the Director at Adani Enterprises, and Sagar Adani is the Executive Director at Adani Green Energy. The Adani Group has a market capitalization of $213 billion across ten listed entities.