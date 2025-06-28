Gautam Adani’s visit to Puri beach a moment of pride, say lifeguards

Puri, June 28 Lifeguards at the Puri beach on Saturday expressed immense joy and pride over Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visiting them and the holy city of Odisha for the divine Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking to IANS, the lifeguards shared their joy and excitement over meeting and interacting with Gautam Adani.

“We feel honoured and overjoyed with Gautam Adani coming to visit us. This is the first time such a big personality has visited and interacted with us. We feel extremely happy,” Mani Shiva Rao, President of Puri Beach Lifeguard, told IANS.

“We were overwhelmed with joy and pride when Gautam Adani came to meet us. This is the first time such a prominent figure has interacted with us directly. It means a lot to all of us,” added Hari Rao, General Secretary of the Puri Lifeguard Association.

The Adani Group has initiated the 'Prasad Seva' in Puri Dham and is undertaking a comprehensive 'seva' effort to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8.

The Group has offered support for lifeguards from the Puri Beach Lifeguard Mahasangha, and volunteers for beach clean-up, especially plastic waste. They also distributed free T-shirts for official volunteers and fluorescent safety vests for municipal workers.

While the Rath Yatra continues to attract lakhs of devotees and tourists, the lifeguards of Puri Beach continue their silent but crucial duty of saving lives.

“Every day, we serve thousands -- lakhs -- of people who come for the Rath Yatra. Our team works selflessly, day and night, especially along the seashore and temple surroundings,” said Mani.

“We’ve handled over 450 live cases (medical emergencies) so far. Starting from 6 a.m. every morning, our teams ensure the area is clean and ready for pilgrims. From roads to lighting, and from safety to healthcare, we’re constantly working to support the yatra and ensure everyone's well-being,” he added.

As the dedicated lifeguards remain unsung heroes, amid the massive rush of devotees, lifeguard commander M Jogi Rao told IANS that they are working day and night for humanity and their real reward is saving lives.

“We are here every day, from sunrise to sunset, working to save lives. When we save someone from drowning, that moment fills our hearts -- and that’s all the reward we need. We don’t do this for fame or praise, we do it for humanity,” he said.

He emphasised the unity and commitment of the lifeguard team, stating, “The whole world is one. People come here from far and wide, and we stand ready for all of them. Our hunger is fulfilled the day we save a life.”

Rao also offered a message of assurance to all tourists and pilgrims: “Please don’t worry. We’re here for you, every single day. Come, enjoy the beauty of Puri Beach, and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath without any fear. Your safety is in our hands.”

