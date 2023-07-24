GD Goenka University Elevates Legal Education with State-of-the-Art Moot Court Hall

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 24: Moot courts have long been acknowledged as an integral part of legal education, offering law students with unprecedented practical experience and honing their advocacy and critical thinking abilities. These mock court proceedings offer a remarkable platform for aspiring lawyers to engage in real-world legal challenges, enabling them to argue cases, perform legal research, and effectively deliver their arguments.

Comprehending the significance of moot courts in nurturing future legal professionals, GD Goenka University has taken a substantial step by establishing the Gopi Ram Goenka Moot Court Hall on its campus.

The hall was inaugurated on July 22, 2023, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the former Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. During the inauguration ceremony, the former Chief Justice emphasised the significance of moot courts stating that the newly constructed moot court hall would undoubtedly serve as an inspiration and a driving force for students to excel in their legal careers.

According to the university, the new moot court hall has been thoughtfully developed to emulate an authentic judicial setting, designing a conducive atmosphere for experiential learning. “The addition of the Gopi Ram Goenka Moot Court Hall is yet another step in this direction, providing students with unparalleled resources and opportunities for their academic and professional growth,'' said Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of the GD Goenka Group.

The university also claims that the newly inaugurated hall is equipped with modern amenities and a spacious seating capacity of 200 students, making it ideal for law aspirants to prepare and practise for moot court competitions. Furthermore, it will also host the annual International Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (ClArb) Moot Competition, one of the university's flagship events along with numerous other national moot court competitions.

India's ever-evolving legal landscape demands extensive knowledge of theoretical concepts and practical expertise, and moot court competitions bridge this gap effectively. They serve as ideal venues to interact with legal experts and garner insights from experienced practitioners, enriching the understanding of the legal profession.

By engaging students in mock court proceedings and furnishing them with state-of-the-art resources, law schools today are unlocking the transformative potential of practical experience, fostering a new generation of lawyers who can navigate the intricacies of the legal domain.

"I am confident that our students will immensely benefit from this new Moot Court Hall. It will serve as a hub of experiential learning and practical training, empowering our aspiring lawyers to develop the necessary skills and expertise to excel in their legal careers,’’ said Prof. (Dr.) Azimkhan B. Pathan, Professor and Head, School of Law, GD Goenka University during the inauguration ceremony.

As we move forward, this trend is poised to gain even higher momentum, augmenting the standards of legal education and producing adept law professionals.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor