GDP growth reflects India's broader economic progress: Petroleum Minister Puri

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that the changes in GDP figures are translating into growth in other areas.

Talking to reporters in the national capital, Puri said, "As we grow as an economy, today we are a 4.3 trillion dollar economy, but the changes are not just GDP figures, but how it's translating into other parts."

He praised the GDP growth figures for the last quarter, adding that "7.8 per cent was the rate of growth of GDP in the last quarter. In the preceding quarter, it was 7.4%. So, I think that we are not just the world's fastest-growing large economy, but these figures are remarkable in themselves."

"If you look at the overall activity, how is the energy consumption taking place here - India's energy consumption is three times higher than the global number...If the economy is doing well, energy consumption will go up," Puri further added.

According to the government data released on Friday, India's economy surged ahead with a robust 7.8 per cent growth in Q1 of FY 2025-26, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's projection of 6.5 per cent and marking the highest quarterly increase in five quarters.

Speaking at an event organised by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in collaboration with the Delhi Soccer Association and Sudeva Academy to celebrate National Sports Day, he stated that India has intensified its policy focus and public investment in sports. "In this regard, India's oil and gas PSUs have played a pioneering role," the Minister emphasised.

August 29 is celebrated as India's National Sports Day, as it marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, a legend in Indian hockey.

Highlighting the transformation in India's sports sector, Puri said, "After 2014, there has been a concerted effort to make India a 'sporting nation'. There is now deep support for promising youngsters to have elite-pathway success, not only in terms of funding, but also in the development of the entire ecosystem, including nutrition, sports science, and coaching."

He noted that in the last session of Parliament, which concluded only a week ago, the historic National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, was passed to overhaul the governance framework of sports federations and bodies, thus increasing accountability.

"Results demonstrate the success of these transformative policies," the Minister observed. "The last ten years have shown this: in the 2023 Asian Games and the 2024 Para Asian Games, we achieved record hauls of 107 medals and 29 medals (7 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze) respectively."

Acknowledging the contribution of PSPB, Puri said, "Among the many stakeholders who have helped secure this transformation, a special mention is due to PSPB, which is one of the largest sports promotion bodies in the country, comprising 16 member organisations, while supporting and organising competitions in 19 sporting disciplines."

Over the decades, PSPB athletes have consistently brought laurels to India, with as many as 151 national awardees having been PSPB sportspersons. These include 3 Padma Bhushan, 13 Padma Shri, 10 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, 1 Dronacharya Award, 7 Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Awards and 117 Arjuna Awardees.

The Minister also highlighted PSPB's role in promoting sports in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh - the district he has adopted under the Aspirational Districts programme. "PSPB has harnessed superb sporting talent in the district by conducting archery competitions and promoting the sport. Now, we are planning to organise a Sailing event in Sonbhadra next year, and support the building of a Water Sports Training Centre - further initiatives that will strengthen India's budding sports ecosystem," he stated.

Expressing his happiness, Puri said, "I am very happy to be here in an event which the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board is organising along with the Delhi Soccer Association."

