Gear up for Mind Wars National Spell Bee Competition 2023!

An excellent chance for students to showcase their English prowess

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Exciting news awaits for spelling enthusiasts among all the middle school students in India with Mind Wars, India’s leading edutainment initiative, by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL). Mind Wars is all set for its National Spelling Contest, Mind Wars Spell Bee 2023, This exhilarating all India contest is open to students from classes 4 to 9 across India to demonstrate their mettle in English.

The one-of-its-kind Mind Wars Spell Bee 2023 will follow a multi-stage format. The competition will commence with intra-school rounds in participating schools, with students participating in three categories. The winners from each Cluster will then advance to the Grand Finale, which will be showcased on the Mind Wars YouTube channel which has over 72k subscribers. In the Grand Finale, the top three students from each category will be awarded the titles of Winner, First Runner-Up, and Second Runner-Up along with cash prizes.

That's right the winners of Mind Wars Spell Bee 2023, stand to win cash prizes worth Rs.10 lakhs, trophies, certificates, and other valuable rewards. Additionally, participants will gain invaluable experience and exposure throughout the competition, fostering their personal and academic growth.

“We are delighted to bring back Mind Wars Spell Bee in a pan India avatar like never before,” said Mr. Umesh Kr Bansal, Senior Executive Vice President of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited. “Through this competition, we aim to accelerate learning for the English language amongst students and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent. We believe that such initiatives contribute significantly to the overall development of young minds.”

Attention all students, teachers, and parents! The Mind Wars National Spell Bee 2023 represents a unique and exceptional linguistic journey that awaits you. It’s not just ‘Spell Bee', it stands as a celebration of language, an odyssey of personal development, and an opportunity to shine on a nationwide platform. As the City and cluster rounds approaches, envision yourself basking in the limelight, serving as a representative of your school and your passion for the English language. Imagine the excitement of competing against the most talented young minds from your region, all vying for an esteemed position in the Grand Finale. It’s in the Zonal finals that genuine enchantment unfolds, where words spring to life, and where champions are forged. This remarkable chance to test your linguistic prowess, cultivate knowledge, and win enticing prizes should not be overlooked. With an impressive count of nearly 600 schools & over 50,000 registrations already on board, we invite you to be a part of history and join us in the collective journey toward success at the Mind Wars’ National Spell Bee 2023!

Mind Wars Spell Bee 2023 is designed to enhance students’ English skills, encompassing spelling, usage, pronunciation and vocabulary. By encouraging students to develop their language abilities, this initiative empowers them to excel in their academic pursuits and future endeavours.

The contest features three categories based on grade levels: Junior (Classes 4 & 5), Middle (Classes 6 & 7), and Senior (Classes 8 & 9). Upon registration, participants will receive specially curated practice material, which will be provided after registration. This resource will serve as a valuable tool for students to prepare for the competition and enhance their English & communication skills.

Registration for this prestigious competition is exclusively available through school offices. Interested schools are encouraged to contact the Mind Wars team on 09625933434 for further information and registration procedures.

About Mind Wars

Mind Wars is a pioneering initiative by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, aimed at transforming education by promoting cognitive skills and holistic development among students. With its diverse range of competitions, quizzes, and educational content, Mind Wars provides an engaging and immersive learning experience, fostering the intellectual potential of young minds.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor