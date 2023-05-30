GeekyAnts is moving towards AI-powered digital transformation

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 30: For the past 15 years, GeekyAnts have been a product studio focused on helping businesses with digital transformation. Their 500+ strong team has delivered multiple solutions for industry leaders like Google, Darden, ICICI, and MPL. In the tech and app development community, they are known for being early adopters of emerging technologies and delivering high-performant solutions.

With the advent of AI, the company is eyeing to lead the charge again.

GeekyAnts is moving towards building futuristic solutions leveraging the power of AI. Their mission harness the power of human-AI synergy to create intelligent and intuitive solutions. Key objectives of the mission are based on their belief that human expertise and AI are vital to achieving the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness in any business endeavor.

As AI technology advances rapidly, businesses (across various industries) are adopting strategies to leverage AI. The technology has great potential to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. The GeekyAnts team of experts is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI technology and applying this knowledge to create solutions that solve complex business problems. Overall, GeekyAnts is committed to helping all businesses achieve their digital transformation goals by leveraging AI.

For their present and future clients, GeekyAnts aims to reduce manual work and optimize workflows through AI-based modules and functionalities in our processes. This will help their clients increase output while reducing the cost of management and operation. Additionally, clients will also be able to use AI-powered solutions by GeekyAnts to monitor and analyze processes in real time, enabling businesses to identify inefficiencies and opportunities for improvement.

For example, regarding Technology and Open Source, AI can help GeekyAnts partners and clients stay at the forefront of emerging technologies and contribute to the open-source community by developing AI-based tools and platforms.

By incorporating AI into their research and development processes, GeekyAnts are also exploring new opportunities and creating innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of their clients and the market. They are also leveraging AI to streamline their product development processes, create intuitive and user-friendly interfaces, and build more scalable and adaptable products to changing market conditions.

For their AI revolution, GeekyAnts will focus first on high-tech manufacturing and healthcare. They have identified these industries as areas where AI integration can significantly boost productivity, quality control, security, and cost management.

At present, the design and development studio is well-equipped to deliver innovative and effective solutions for businesses looking to leverage AI for their business. Their experts have already completed experiments that test AI integration with business apps. They have also used their learnings from developing digital products for funded startups and billion-dollar firms to create a comprehensive service offering relating to AI.

GeekyAnts is updating its company values for its internal growth and culture to align more with AI adoption. The first focus is to lead the innovation. They aim to continue their success with emerging technology as they did for React Native and Flutter. They were the initial adopters of the technology. Today, they have core contributors to the frameworks, a UI library with more than 18k GitHub stars, and multiple successful projects to our name. The goal is to do the same for AI.

The second is design. GeekyAnts looks to use AI to create more beautiful and innovative designs. GeekyAnts wants to design more visually appealing, user-friendly, and optimized layouts using AI-driven tools and techniques for different devices and platforms.

The company is also looking to use AI to deepen connections with the tech community and their teams to align more with their fundamental values empathy, culture, and community.

Finally, GeekyAnts looks to use AI to upgrade its learning culture. Using AI-driven learning platforms and tools, they want to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies and develop new skills and competencies to remain competitive in the rapidly-evolving digital landscape.

In summary, GeekyAnts is committed to integrating AI into every aspect of its business. Their vision encapsulates products and services to their internal values guiding our decision-making. By leveraging AI's power, the GeekyAnts teams are confident of delivering exceptional value and results to their clients and the tech community.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor