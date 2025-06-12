Geetika Mahandru Discusses How AI Is Redefining Modern Marketing

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 12: Geetika Mahandru, Co-founder of IndoBevs, shares her insights on how AI is transforming marketing and what it means for the future of the business.

Artificial intelligence has redefined the way the world works and transformed industries from healthcare to manufacturing, revolutionising how businesses operate on a daily basis. Marketing is yet another sector that has seen a profound shift as AI has become more efficient and personalised by evolving a data-driven approach to customer engagement.

AI in marketing refers to the use of tech such as data models, algorithms and machine learning to analyse vast amounts of customer and market data, generate insights and automate or enhance marketing activities and strategies. By leveraging AI, marketers can optimise their spending, customise content and personalise the customer experience at a level that would not be as easy manually.

AI in marketing works by collecting and analysing data from multiple sources like social media, website interactions and purchase histories to build detailed customer profiles and predict behaviours.

This information is used by tools like chatbots, recommendation engines, and automated ad platforms to provide real-time personalised experiences, relevant offers, and targeted advertising to specific consumers. Additionally, AI automates repetitive jobs in customer service, social media management, and content production, freeing up marketers to concentrate on strategy and innovation.

Geetika Mahandru believes that AI for marketers is like having an assistant that never sleeps, automating simple tasks while you are dreaming and churning out content so personalised that it feels like it reads your mind!

With AI, your campaigns keep working round the clock, ensuring that your brand is making its presence felt even when you are off the clock.

According to Deloitte's fourth wave of the state GenAI report, 70% of firms indicated strong support for the use of GenAI for automation. The survey further found that 71% of firms were actively pursuing more than 10 GenAI experiments, pointing towards the fact that there has been an increase in the pace of innovation, democratisation of AI and more investment in AI-driven tech.

Talking about AI integration, Geetika Mahandru feels it is difficult for businesses to thrive without integrating AI, and the sooner businesses evolve and pivot, the better it will be for them.

However, one fact that we must not forget is that our targets are humans, not machines. No matter how much AI develops, humans will gravitate towards brands that use experiential marketing.

Businesses must find a balance in using AI with experiential marketing, which focuses on creating memorable, real-world brand interactions. Surely, AI can enhance these interactions.

Another problem that marketers may face while using AI in their functions is data breach and privacy. AI systems require large volumes of customer data to function effectively; there are rising concerns about how this information is collected, stored, and used. Additionally, AI-generated content can sometimes be inaccurate, biased or misaligned with a brand's values, potentially harming the brand if not monitored carefully.

AI in marketing is only as fair as the data it is fed. If it is trained on yesterday's biases, don't be surprised when it plays favourites today, opines Mahandru. Any smart campaign can end up excluding the very people it is meant to reach if AI is not used wisely.

AI has undoubtedly revolutionised marketing by bringing unprecedented speed, precision and personalisation to campaigns, but it's the human touch that transforms brands from being just another name into a memorable part of people's everyday lives. So, it is imperative that brands integrate AI carefully so that they can remain relevant but unforgettable in an increasingly digital world.

