GeM celebrates nine years of transforming public procurement in India

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Government e Marketplace (GeM) has marked its 9th Foundation Day, celebrating nearly a decade of transforming public procurement in India.

Launched in August 2016, GeM has evolved into a cornerstone of transparent, inclusive and efficient governance, delivering on the Prime Minister's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance."

In just nine years, GeM has become India's most trusted digital procurement platform, empowering sellers and service providers across the nation, including women entrepreneurs, startups, MSEs, artisans, SHGs and Divyangjans.

With Rs 5.4 lakh crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024-25 alone, GeM has not only streamlined procurement but redefined access, equity and empowerment in governance.

This year's Foundation Day celebrations centre around the theme Ease, Access, and Inclusion, underscoring GeM's continued commitment to making public procurement more accessible and equitable.

Key reforms introduced include the elimination of caution money for sellers, rationalisation of vendor assessment fees, and a significant reduction in transaction charges, resulting in 97 per cent of orders being exempt.

These initiatives are supported by stronger assistance for first-time sellers and small enterprises.

Together, they strengthen GeM's identity as an inclusive platform. GeM connects even remote and underserved entrepreneurs to government buyers. It brings them into the mainstream procurement system. GeM truly celebrates inclusivity in every sense.

"These reforms demonstrate our intent to make GeM even more inclusive and accessible," said Mihir Kumar, CEO, GeM.

"Our focus remains on ensuring every enterprise, from tribal artisans to tech-driven startups, can easily access public procurement opportunities."

A GeM Seller Samvad event held on August 6, 2025, at the GeM office in New Delhi brought together a dynamic cross-section of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem to mark GeM's 9 Years of celebrations.

GeM Manthan, a collaborative dialogue programme that turns ideas into actionable pathways for a more inclusive and future-ready procurement ecosystem, was also held at GeM premises.

From enabling paperless, real-time transactions to facilitating multi-crore contracts in health, mining and insurance, GeM has bridged the divide between policymaking and grassroots participation.

As it steps into its 10th year, GeM officials vow they remain committed to transforming public procurement into a citizen-centric, data-driven and inclusive ecosystem.

"GeM has become the backbone of India's procurement landscape, merging transparency with transformation," said the CEO of GeM. "This 9th Foundation Day is not just a celebration of numbers, but of people, those who make governance more accessible, inclusive and impactful."

