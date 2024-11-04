GeM introduces 170 new seed categories on its portal, featuring nearly 8,000 seed varieties

New Delhi [India], November 4 : The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has introduced 170 new seed categories on its portal, featuring nearly 8,000 seed varieties.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, launched ahead of the upcoming cropping season, these expanded categories are designed for procurement by Central and State Public Sector Units (PSUs) and other government agencies to distribute seeds more effectively across India.

Developed through consultations with stakeholders such as state seed corporations and research institutions, the new GeM categories provide a comprehensive framework for seed procurement. They incorporate existing rules and regulations from the Government of India, alongside essential parameters, streamlining the entire procurement process for government bodies.

The initiative aligns with GeM's broader strategy to promote category-based procurement across its platform. This approach aims to reduce the time spent on tendering processes, promote transparency and accountability in public procurement, and enhance participation from sellers nationwide. By standardizing categories, GeM also hopes to foster a more efficient procurement ecosystem, allowing agencies to swiftly and cost-effectively source seeds.

Roli Khare, Deputy CEO, GeM, said, "We invite sellers to leverage these new seed categories and list their offerings to participate freely in government tenders. We also encourage seed corporations/state bodies to utilise these new categories for cost-effective procurement of quality seeds."

