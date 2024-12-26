GeM registers 1.69 lakh women-led MSMEs for govt procurement

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Centre's Government e-marketplace (GeM) has actively promoted women-led MSMEs in government procurement, registering 1.69 lakh women entrepreneurs who have successfully fulfilled 23 lakh orders, according to figures compiled by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The platform has simplified procurement processes and significantly reduced transaction charges, directly benefiting MSMEs, with 97 per cent of orders placed being free of transaction charges. In FY 2024-25, GeM recorded its highest single-day volume of 49,000 orders, the official statement said.

Launched in 2016 and managed by the Department of Commerce, GeM has transformed public procurement in India by promoting digital governance and ease of doing business. It offers a paperless, cashless, and contactless platform for government entities to directly purchase goods and services from sellers across India, the statement said.

GeM has achieved 100 per cent coverage of states and Union Territories with the signing of an MoU with the Sikkim government. It has rolled out interactive training courses in six additional languages: Assamese, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu.

Since its inception, GeM has facilitated over 2.5 crore orders with a gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeding Rs 11 lakh crore, including services GMV of Rs 4.84 lakh crore.

As part of the government’s efforts to empower MSMEs and traditional artisans to access international markets, it also proposed the establishment of E-Commerce Export Hubs (ECEHs) in the Union Budget 2024-25. The pilot launch of the hubs has been initiated with the approval of five ECEHs for the NCR region, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

These hubs will operate under a seamless regulatory and logistics framework and provide comprehensive trade and export-related services, including warehousing, packaging, labelling, certiﬁcation, logistics, and returns management for cross-border e-commerce.

The hubs aim to enable exporters to warehouse goods and ensure expedited deliveries to global markets.

Besides, the GeM has launched a new online store called The AABHAR Collection under the #VocalForLocal initiative. This store is designed to showcase curated One District One Product (ODOP), Geographical Indication (GI), and other exquisite products, including gift hampers from select organisations such as CCIE, TRIFED, KVIC, and State Handloom & Handicraft Emporiums, the official statement added.

