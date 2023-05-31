Genesys International records highest ever yearly revenue and PAT growth of 50 per cent and 146 per cent

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: Genesys International Corporation Limited, pioneer in providing advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services, announced its financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights (FY 2023 - Y-o-Y Basis)

- Total Revenue up 50.24 per cent to Rs 186.35 crore

- EBITDA up 99.75 per cent to Rs 64.85 crore

- PAT up 145.58 per cent to Rs 38.46 crore

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights (FY 2023 - Y-o-Y Basis)

- Total Revenue up 52.55 per cent to Rs 187.63 crore

- EBITDA up 110.34 per cent to Rs 67.87 crore

- PAT up 42.25 per cent to Rs 19.08 crore

Other Key Highlights (Standalone)

- The company's traction on its content program remains strong

- Standalone Revenue from 12M FY23 has exceeded full year FY22 revenue by 50.24 per cent

- Standalone EBITDA in FY23 stood at Rs 64.85 Crs, increase of 32.38 crs, 99.75 per cent EBITDA Margin for FY23 maintained at 37 per cent

- Standalone PAT in FY23 stood at Rs 38.46 Crs, y-o-y increase of 145.58 per cent

Other Key Highlights (Consolidated)

- Net Profit attributable to the Genesys (Parent) has increased from Rs 13.41 crs in FY22 to Rs 19.08 crs, in FY23 registering an increase of 42 per cent on a y-o-y basis

- Genesys has increased its shareholding in A N Virtual World from 66 per cent to 97.50 per cent during the year

Commenting on the Results, Sajid Malik - Chairman & Managing Director said, "Our improved financial performance is a function of the pivot in our business model and the investments we have made in the digital twin space. Our partnerships with world leaders and several path breaking geo content work we have undertaken in this year manifest in our financial results. Digital twins / 3D modelling of the world will become a key part of what digitisation is paving the way to engage and govern our world in more efficient ways."

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, established in 1995 is a pioneer in advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services. With team of 2000+ professionals and rich experience, we deliver expertise services in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domain. We have a unique blend of understanding the emerging consumer applications around mapping technology as well as the capability on the enterprise side to offer solutions revolving around state-of-the-art remote sensing; LiDAR, aerial survey, photogrammetry and ICT based e-governance solutions. We are one of the largest LiDAR acquisition company and have expertise in processing capabilities in the world.

