Genesys International records PAT & EBITDA growth of more than 100 per cent in Q3FY23

Genesys International Corporation Limited, the pioneer in providing advanced mapping, survey, and geospatial services, announced Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2022.

Key Financial Highlights (Standalone):

- Total Revenue grew by 43.1 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs. 55.9 crores in Q3FY23- EBITDA grew by 63.7 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs. 21.0 crores in Q3FY23- PAT grew by 50.5 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs. 13.6 crores in Q3FY23

Key Highlights:

- The company's traction on its content program remains strong- Standalone Revenue from 9M FY23 has already exceeded full-year FY22 revenue- Standalone EBITDA in Q3 FY23 stood at Rs 21.0 Crs, an increase of 63.7 per cent &; 42.7 per cent on a q-o-q and y-o-y basis respectively. EBITDA Margin for Q3 FY23 stood at 37.5 per cent- Standalone PAT in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs. 13.6 Crs, an increase of 50.5 per cent and 51.0 per cent on a q-o-q and y-o-y basis respectively- The company continues to strengthen its management team with talent from leading technology companies

Commenting on the Results, Sajid Malik - Chairman & Managing Director said, "The results of the quarter reflect the pivot our organization has undertaken given the investments we have made in our content program and our constellation of sensors. In line with the new national geospatial policy the company has initiated content development program to cater to the growing geospatial needs of India. While this policy focuses on developing and updating location-centric attributes for India, our content development program augers well with the policy needs of the country."

"The focus of the policy is to make India a world leader in geospatial space and support the liberalization of geospatial sector and democratization of data for enhanced commercialization and value-added services. We at Genesys are welcoming this and are well-positioned to support India's journey of becoming 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Further, our major tech partnerships with Google, ESRI, Hexagon Geospatial & Bentley will help us to capture the significant opportunity in digital maps & geospatial sector. We at Genesys are extremely excited and given our past experience and technological expertise, we are favourably positioned to offer next-gen solutions to our clients."

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, established in 1995 is a pioneer in advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services. With a team of 2000+ professionals and rich experience, we deliver expertise services in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domain. We have a unique blend of understanding the emerging consumer applications around mapping technology as well as the capability on the enterprise side to offer solutions revolving around state-of-the-art remote sensing; LiDAR, aerial survey, photogrammetry and ICT-based e-governance solutions. We are one of the largest LiDAR acquisition companies and have expertise in processing capabilities in the world.

