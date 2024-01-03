GenWorks: Forging a Path for a Healthier Tomorrow Through Innovation and Excellence

GenWorks sets new standards in healthcare technology in 2023 by promoting advanced medical products to make healthcare accessible and affordable.

New Delhi (India), January 3: As they bid farewell to 2023, GenWorks Health took a moment to reflect on a year marked by groundbreaking achievements and impactful contributions to the healthcare sector. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and patient well-being, the company's journey in the past year has been a testament to its dedication to shaping the future of healthcare. At the heart of their success in 2023 were the innovative products that set new benchmarks in healthcare.

The year started with GenWorks Health participating in AICOG 2023 in January. The conference highlighted women's health solutions and GenWorks promoted devices like EVA Pro, ThermoGlide, BrasterPro, and TruClear. Moving ahead in January, GenWorks collaborated with MobileODT – an Israeli FemTech startup to launch its new device called Thermoglide – a lightweight, portable, FDA-approved device for screening cervical cancer in a single sitting. Showcasing a range of advanced FemTech products, GenWorks Health participated in Arab Health 2023 amongst 3000+ exhibitors from over 70 countries.

GenWorks Health celebrated its 9th anniversary on 14th February 2023 with great enthusiasm in Bengaluru with the theme “Yeh Dil Maange More.” The event was attended by customers, partners, investors, and employees with partnerships in Nephrology, Women's Wellness, Critical Care, Oncology, Renal Care, Nephrology and more to build a unique distribution platform. In February, GenWorks also participated in Medlab Middle East 2023 to showcase a range of IVD products.

GenWorks showcased its cutting-edge Connected Care digital health innovations at the G20 Health Working Group in Goa, India from April 17th to April 19th, 2023. The company leveraged digital solutions to transform healthcare through early interventions for improving clinical outcomes at the event. To make healthcare accessible in rural areas, GenWorks Health organized “Hrudhya Siri” in collaboration with Srinivas Hospital, Mukka, Mangalore. The company organized an event on 21st April 2023 at the Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre for launching and placing over 100 Tele-ECG machines in rural areas.

Ensuring the growth of groundbreaking healthcare solutions, GenWorks Health raised an investment of $4 Million from BlackSoil – an alternative credit platform based in Mumbai. The funding received in May 2023 was to ensure that efforts grow manifold for removing limitations in healthcare services with the active use of technological interventions. In May 2023, GenWorks also announced the launch of a product called FenomPro for testing the FeNO levels of patients to ensure efficient diagnosis, screening, and monitoring of asthma.

In June 2023, GenWorks announced the launch of its in-vitro diagnostic tests including rapid card test kits for Dengue and Malaria. The use of these in-vitro diagnostic products for Dengue and Malaria was aimed at preventing, diagnosing, curing, and treating seasonal epidemics and mitigating their impact. To make the hysteroscopic procedure minimally invasive and completely simple, GenWorks announced the introduction of its Mechanical Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System in July 2023 which uses a simple mechanical approach for removing intrauterine tissues. The minimally invasive system was demonstrated to be quicker and was more than likely to completely remove endometrial Fibroids and Polyps.

GenWorks collaborated with the Andhra Pradesh Government to empower women's wellness by screening over 3000 beneficiaries with devices like FDA/CE approved, AI-enabled, cloud-connected portable equipment – EVA Pro (Digital Colposcope) and Braster (Thermal Imaging for Breast Screening). During Newborn Screening Awareness Month, Genworks continued its pitch for early identification of medical conditions in newborns with technologies for assisting healthcare professionals. Technologies such as Victor 2D from Revvity (PerkinElmer), Billicare, and Echo-Screen Hearing Screener enable screening/monitoring for hearing loss, metabolic disorders/deficiencies, and neonatal jaundice as well as providing appropriate treatment solutions.

Advocating for tackling Cardiovascular diseases on World Heart Day in September 2023, GenWorks highlighted the need for improved healthcare infrastructure and better access to quality cardiovascular care. By promoting Tele ECG, the company advocated for better policies and healthcare initiatives to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases on society. GenWorks Health and Rotary Club partnered to transform rural healthcare by introducing Braster Pro for breast screening & EVA for cervical screening in rural areas and communities. Spearheading a project titled Malar, GenWorks, and Rotary Club supported the cause of “Fighting Against Cancer”, the company installed AI-enabled and cloud-connected to be operated by paramedical professionals in public health centres.

As the world celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October 2023, GenWorks Health made efforts to raise awareness for an increasing number of women to take action, support one another, and help each other feel better for promoting Braster Pro – an AI-enabled screening device. In November, GenWorks focused on closing the healthcare gap with digitization for underserved communities by reaching across 750 districts in India to promote advanced medical products to facilitate remote monitoring and telehealth consultations.

Marking the end of the year, GenWorks participated in NAPCON 2023, Hyderabad to emphasize a patient-centric approach to pulmonary care introducing new rehabilitation techniques and technologies. Some of the products displayed by GenWorks at NAPCON 2023, Hyderabad are Vyntus One DL – DLCO system with CPET, FeNO, 6-minute-walk-test, and Impulse-Oscillometry.

Looking back at the year, Mr. S Ganesh Prasad, Founder, MD & CEO, GenWorks said, “As we step into 2024, GenWorks remains poised for continued success and innovation. The lessons learned in 2023, coupled with the insights gained from navigating unprecedented challenges fuel our determination to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. In 2024, we look forward to a future where healthcare knows no bounds, and GenWorks continues to be a beacon of innovation, compassion, and positive change in the world of healthcare.”

About GenWorks:

GenWorks is an Indian healthcare start-up in India dedicated to improving the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services. It works dedicatedly to create a platform that can solve healthcare access, affordability, and adoption. The company is dedicated to building awareness by leveraging technology and solutions with state-of-the-art digital solutions and an added focus on improving specialist access for the last mile.

For more information, please visit: https://www.genworkshealth.com

