Geonix champions Tech-led philanthropy

The Geonix team, with NGO partners, donating multiple Geonix computers to a girl’s orphanage in Delhi (above), and an academy for underprivileged children (below)

Donates many Geonix branded computers to charitable centers for Tech Skill Development

New Delhi (India), November 2: Geonix, the fast-growing computer components brand, has emerged as a leading corporate philanthropist and a major exponent of Tech-Driven Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Geonix’s nationwide CSR initiative called ‘Geonix Cares’ is a unique “cause related” CSR program designed to promote computer-based technical education for either underprivileged youngsters or people of limited means across the country. Since August, Geonix has been donating its Geonix-branded Desktop PCs to various charitable centres in partnership with several NGOs and charitable trusts. All components and peripherals used in the PC are from the Geonix brand, as the company vends a diverse range of IT hardware nationally.

Geonix has always believed in socially conscious business practices. The dynamic duo who founded the organization, brothers Gaurav Jain and Saurabh Jain, have a history of giving back to the community in various ways. As the brand has grown and expanded nationally over the last 10 years, so has the company’s steadfastness and investment towards the wider society. The ICT dealer fraternity also recognizes Geonix as being a compassionate and socially-active brand.

At a recent convention, Director Gaurav Jain said, “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people. We believe in technological education and inclusion for the Indian masses. By donating fully functional PCs, we empower those with limited access, limited means, or those left behind for any reason”.

Although most of the computers donated so far have been for young (school age) children, Geonix advocates that there should never be an age limit to technical education in today’s digital era. As Director, Saurabh Jain informed the press, “We live in an age where technical skilling, reskilling and upskilling are lifelong imperatives; we want to foster technical education for all our countrymen, regardless of age, level of formal education or circumstances”.

Last month, Geonix donated computers to a semi-rural education center for underprivileged primary school children and helped setup the computer lab. Another donation of multiple computers was made to a girl’s orphanage and destitute women’s shelter in Delhi. The latter was a conscientious effort to boost technical and STEM education for women in the country, which is an area that needs the collective attention of all citizens. Beyond doubt, computers are great enablers, and having access to functional computers opens various opportunities for the disadvantaged.

Geonix takes a methodical approach to philanthropy, ensuring that the people with the greatest need receive succor. After tying up with an NGO or charitable trust, Geonix does a recce and interviews the beneficiaries before tailoring a solution. Geonix also gives tech support and orientation sessions free of cost. Being a national IT Hardware brand, Geonix plans several more donations in the next calendar year to orphanages, schools, academies, community shelters, centres for reskilling the unemployment, centres for the destitute, and community computer labs.

Media Contact

Saurabh Dey

Marketing Head

Geonix International (P) Ltd

Head Office: E-45/3, Okhla Phase 2, New Delhi-110020

Contact: (Off.) +91 11-41306524 (M) 7303825858

Web- www.geonix.in

