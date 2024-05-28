Gera Developments hosts most awaited session of 'Meet the Champion' series with Indian Olympic boxer Mary Kom

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Gera Developments Private Limited (GDPL), renowned pioneers in Real Estate, and recipients of multiple awards for their premium residential and commercial projects across Pune, Goa, and California, hosted the latest session in its signature series, 'Meet the Champion', featuring illustrious Indian Olympic boxer, Mary Kom.

The six-time World Amateur Boxing champion is part of the celebrity-led academies at Gera's ChildCentric® Homes, commencing her collaboration with Gera's Island of Joy, East Kharadi^, Pune, via her academy, Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation.

The event featured Mary Kom in discussion with Kumar Gera, Chairman, Gera Developments Private Limited, and meeting the customers of Gera's Island of Joy. The 2012 Olympic medallist spoke about her journey of having come from a challenging background to becoming a boxing legend, a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and hard work. With medals in all eight AIBA World Boxing Championships, rising to World No.1 in the AIBA world rankings for a light-flyweight, and winning India's first-ever Olympic medal in the London 2012 Games, Mary Kom's story resonates deeply, inspiring countless individuals worldwide.

This year's event was particularly significant as it aimed to draw attention to the tenth anniversary of Gera's ChildCentric® Homes, coinciding with the launch of its largest project ever, Gera's Island of Joy. GDPL has collaborated with world-renowned experts to bring world-class infrastructure directly to residents' doorsteps. These partnerships offer children opportunities for high quality coaching in various fields such as performing arts, sports, and personal development, ensuring they can explore and nurture their passions in a safe and supportive environment.

The recent event, aimed at showcasing the addition of Mary Kom as an expert to the academies integral to Gera's ChildCentric® Homes, received an overwhelming response from attendees.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mary Kom said, "I am honoured to be associated with Gera's ChildCentric® Homes. It's inspiring to see a brand dedicated to nurturing children's talents and dreams, as this is crucial for fostering future champions. Together with Gera Developments, we can empower the next generation to achieve their greatest potential."

Expanding on the concept, Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments said, "The intent of Gera's ChildCentric® Homes is to give parents the right environment to identify and nurture the talents of their children. Our academies are led by celebrities who are world-renowned experts in their respective fields, from P. Gopichand in Badminton to Shankar Mahadevan in Music. As we enter our tenth year, we are thrilled to collaborate with Mary Kom, and her academy, Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, and add a new dimension to our offerings at Gera's ChildCentric® Homes." He further highlighted that the initiative was born from a vision to address the manifold challenges faced by urban parents. "By recognising these challenges, GDPL embarked on a mission to transform residential spaces, and offered thoughtfully curated celebrity-led learning academies with top-notch coaching in various disciplines, reinforcing Gera's commitment to nurturing talent and passion among children," he concluded.

The success of Gera's ChildCentric® Homes is evident not only in industry accolades but also in the satisfaction of over 3,500 families. Esteemed platforms such as Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards have recognised the initiative as the "Themed Project Of The Year," putting the spotlight on its impact and significance in the real estate industry.

Gera's ChildCentric® Homes

Gera's ChildCentric® Homes have created a unique category in the Real Estate sector by providing its residents with not only a premium home and infrastructure but also facilities to ensure safety, convenience, fun, and development for children in the form of a state-of-the-art clubhouse, along with celebrity-led academies. Amongst the many features provided at Gera's ChildCentric® Homes are the tie-ups with world-class celebrity academies for professional coaching in the field of sports, arts, and personal development, making learning a fun-filled experience. Gera Developments has roped in India's best to offer intellectual, physical, and vocational coaching, right on the housing society premises. Shankar Mahadevan Academy, Shiamak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts, Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies, and Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, are some of the celebrity-led academies that are currently active across Gera's projects, forming an impressive array of choices offered to the children.

Gera Developments Private Limited:

Gera, a reputed brand for over 50 years, is one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune. Recognised as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune and Goa, the brand has established a global presence through developments in California, USA. Gera prides itself on providing long-term satisfaction to customers, by having a distinct customer-first approach. The philosophy of Gera is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of Innovation, Transparency, and Enhanced Customer Experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in Real Estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers, while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate, consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of insurance on buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. Gera Developments Private Limited has now introduced India's first and only 7-year warranty in Real Estate. Since 2014, it has designed and launched a pathbreaking concept, the award-winning Gera's ChildCentric® Homes, which revolutionised the real estate sector for both, the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power, by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer, enhancing the customer experience. Gera has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

Gera is credited with publishing the only census-based study, "The Gera Pune Residential Realty Report" a bi-annual initiative, aimed at garnering insights on both, the supply and demand sides of the residential realty market in Pune. What started as a knowledge-gathering initiative in 2011, has now become something that realtors, IPCs, Research Houses, Brokerage Houses, and Banks & Financial Institutions look forward to. Besides a broad overview of available inventory, consumer affordability, and offtakes and prices, the report dives deeper to mine insights by price segment, square footage, construction stage, and size of unit.

The company emphasises delivering value-added experiences to customers, with projects designed around their evolving needs. Driven by trust, quality, a customer-first mindset, and innovation, the brand has won several awards on both, the product and service fronts.

GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work® (GPTW) Institute for the sixth year in a row.

Gera envisions bringing out the best of Real Estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders, while raising the bar for the industry.

