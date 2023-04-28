Gera Developments sells out 70 percent of its ChildCentric Homes, 'Gera's World of Joy' second phase within four days of launch

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (/Hunk Golden and Media): Gera Developments Pvt. Ltd (GDPL), pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, and California, today announced that it has sold out inventory worth Rs. 264 crores in less than four days after the launch of the second phase of its ChildCentric® Homes project, Gera's World of Joy, located at Kharadi, Pune.

Since the launch of this project, the real estate company has cumulatively sold 70 per cent inventory accounting for an area of 3.26 lac sq. ft.

Gera's World of Joy is the ideal place for those seeking a premium lifestyle. The project is spread over 20 acres and has 2, 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK homes, all fully equipped with smart home systems and best-in-class specifications.

Homeowners of Gera's World of Joy Phase-II also get access to over 3 acres of open green spaces and other amenities such as a multilevel clubhouse, swimming pool, sports club, jogging track, pet-friendly spaces, gymnasium, yoga pavilion, indoor games room and more. With an objective to enable holistic development for children and adults alike, the residential project houses celebrity-led academies to offer training in performing arts, sports and personal development.

As a part of its ChildCentric® Homes concept, GDPL has launched Gera's Planet of Joy and Gera's River of Joy in Upper Kharadi, Pune, and Kadamba Plateau, Goa, besides Gera's World of Joy. ChildCentric® Homes is a one-of-a-kind initiative aimed at helping parents offer the best opportunities to their children within the residential vicinity. The real estate developer has tied up with the best-in-class to enable coaching for the children of ChildCentric® Homes. Mahesh Bhupati for tennis, Shankar Mahadevan for music, Shiamak Davar for dance, l Kumble for cricket, Pullela Gopichand for badminton, Bhaichung Bhutia for football, Micheal Phelps for swimming and the Dale Carnegie Training Centre for personal development, form the impressive roster of tie-ups to set up coaching academies right within the residential complex.

Commenting on the successful sale of World of Joy Phase-II, Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said, "We are elated to have received such an exceptional response for our ChildCentric® Homes project from Pune homebuyers. Pune has always been a key market for us and the successful sale of 70 percent inventory worth Rs. 264 crore within just 4 days is a testament to the trust and confidence of customers in the Gera brand."

He further added, "Our teams on the ground have done a great job in capitalizing the strong real estate demand for spaces to meet the needs of today's parents. Our ChildCentric® Homes have been designed keeping the child of the home and parent's hectic lifestyles in mind. We look forward to building on this momentum."

In the last five decades since its inception, the real estate developer has delivered 64 projects and 7+ million sq. ft. of residential and commercial development. Gera's key markets include Pune, Goa, Bengaluru, and California.

Gera Developments Private Limited, a 50-year, reputed brand, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune, is recognized as the creator of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune and Goa and has now marked its global presence through developments in California, USA.

GDPL prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers by having a distinct 'customer-first approach. The philosophy of GDPL is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of innovation, transparency, and enhancing customer experience. It is at the heart of GDPL's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to GDPLs credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of Insurance of buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. And GDPL has now introduced India's first & only 7-year warranty in real estate. It has designed and launched the pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which has revolutionized the real estate sector for both the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer and enhances the customer experience. GDPL has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral programme that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasizes delivering value-added experiences to customers and is driven by trust, quality, customer first, and innovation. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. The company has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front. GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute for the sixth straight year in a row. GDPL has also ranked #18 on the list of Best Small and Medium Compes to Work for in Asia in 2021.

GDPL envisions bringing out the best of real estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders and raising the bar for the industry.

