Gera Introduces 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-outs,' charting the way for a New Era of Trust and Efficiency in Real Estate

ThePRTree

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Gera Developments, pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, Bengaluru and California, have unveiled an innovative chapter in the industry's narrative with their game-changing 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-outs' initiative. Gera Developments' 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-out' program leverages technology to redefine the payment processing timeline for brokerage disbursements, setting a new industry standard. Gera's tech-centric strategy optimises payment processing, providing its valued partners with unmatched benefits, all while being driven by an uncompromising commitment to accelerating change. Beyond disrupting established norms, this breakthrough creates a new benchmark for stakeholder engagement, enhancing operational efficiency.

With a remarkable history of introducing many firsts to the industry, Gera Developments' 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-outs' initiative seamlessly aligns with their 'Let's Outdo' philosophy, exemplifying their focus on surpassing expectations while ensuring financial stability. In an industry characterised by extended payment cycles, this initiative is a testament to Gera's financial prudence and operational efficiency.

While speaking about this initiative, Rohit Gera, Managing Director, Gera Developments, said, "The 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-outs' initiative is not just a testament to Gera's commitment to ensuring superior stakeholder experience; it also embodies the organisation's core values of Trust and Innovation. Implementing same-day Brokerage pay-outs required us to rework our technology back end, set up new financial protocols to ensure proper cash management as well as empower our teams for payment release. Cash flow on time is a vital ingredient for small businesses to succeed. Too many entrepreneurs are forced out of business on account of massive payment delays at the hands of large corporations. Having experienced the challenges of how a business gets throttled when cash flow doesn't come in on time, we decided to alleviate this problem for those doing business with us. This initiative tangibly encapsulates our 'Grow with Gera' ethos as we continually establish novel benchmarks and elevate stakeholder relationships to unprecedented levels."

The 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-outs' initiative by Gera Developments holds special significance for channel partners, the majority of whom belong to the SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) segment. This innovation serves as crucial support for these partners, relieving them of the constant pursuit of payments and ensuring they receive the payments they rightfully deserve. Gera Developments continues to exhibit its unwavering commitment to uplifting the real estate ecosystem and bolstering the success of its valued partners by offering more liquidity and financial stability to SME partners.

In response to the ground-breaking 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-outs' initiative by Gera Developments, some of the channel partners shared their delight

Aditya Jain, Managing Director, Propnivesh Pvt Ltd, said, "Gera Developments' 'Same-Day Brokerage Pay-outs' initiative is a game-changer for the real estate industry. It not only accelerates payment processing but also instils trust and confidence among partners. This innovative approach has set a new standard of operational efficiency."

"It's a great initiative, and through this, it will become a great financial support for real estate brokers and the CPs associated," said Krishna Pandey, Director of The Lion Crew. "With almost instant realisation upon invoicing, this will help us plan our lead sourcing cycles more efficiently and improve our ability to convert leads from the market."

Rahul Vishwakarma, Co-founder - Merakii Turf Pvt. Ltd., said, "By reducing the disbursal time of payments from 20 to 25 days and bringing it down to one day, Gera has displayed commitment to fostering strong relationships, transparency, and efficiency within our partnership ecosystem. Timely payments are crucial for every business, more so for SMEs like us. This decision only underscores Gera's understanding of the needs of their channel partners and creates a mutually beneficial partnership."

In the process of executing this initiative, Gera Developments harnessed three key elements to bring it to fruition: Technology, Team Work, and Trust. Technology has played a crucial role in expediting payments, and a customised tech solution was created by a cross-functional team to deliver this. And while technology has supported deployment, delivering on a commitment like this is reflective of financial planning and prudence, that are a Gera hallmark.

By streamlining payment processing, this initiative significantly impacts brokers' cash flows, affording them enhanced liquidity and the ability to manage their businesses with better flexibility. This technological breakthrough redefines the operational landscape, enabling brokers to strategize and invest with greater confidence, fostering a transformative shift in the real estate industry.

Gera, a reputed brand for over 50 years, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune, is recognised as the creator of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru and has its global presence through developments in California, USA.

Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers by having a distinct 'customer-first approach. The philosophy of Gera is "Let's Outdo," which rests on the trinity of innovation, transparency, and enhancing customer experience. It is at the heart of Gera's effort to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many 'firsts' that stand to Gera's credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance and Repairs and provision of Insurance for buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. And GDPL has now introduced India's first & only 7-year warranty in real estate. It has designed and launched the pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which has revolutionised the real estate sector for both the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company has launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative - Gera's Home Equity Power by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer and enhances the customer experience. Gera has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasises delivering value-added customer experiences and is driven by trust, quality, customer first, and innovation. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. The company has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front. GDPL also continues to be certified as 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces' by the Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute for the sixth straight year in a row. GDPL has also ranked #18 on the list of Best Small and Medium Companies to Work for in Asia in 2021.

Gera envisions bringing out the best of real estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders and raising the bar for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor