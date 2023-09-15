German Startup Arrives in India as futureMBBS to Support Aspiring Medical Students in Pursuing a Foreign Medical Degree

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 15: Due to tough competition and limited seats in government medical colleges, along with high fees in private medical institutions, an increasing number of Indian medical students are opting to study abroad. Foreign medical institutes offer better infrastructure, cost-effective tuition fees, and valuable cultural exposure compared to private medical education in India. However, the lack of reliable guidance often leads students astray, with education counsellors acting as commission agents for foreign colleges, making promises that can jeopardise their future careers.

In an effort to mitigate these risks, an Indian-origin doctor, MUDr. Amandeep Grewal, who pursued studies in Europe, identified the challenges faced by aspiring medical students. In 2016, along with another doctor in Europe, MUDr. Andreas Zehetner, he co-founded futureDoctor, a German startup dedicated to guiding medical students from admission to placements, turning their dreams of becoming doctors into reality. The German startup futureDoctor is now entering India as futureMBBS. Regarding their expansion plans, MUDr. Amandeep Grewal, Co-founder of futureMBBS, says, "Our expansion in India is not just about offering educational opportunities but also about fostering cross-cultural medical exchanges. As we expand our footprint in India with futureMBBS, we are eager to contribute to a generation of globally trained, dedicated doctors who bring the best of both worlds to their practice."

The remarkable work of FutureDoctor in the healthcare sector caught the attention of the German Federal Ministry of Health who began collaborating with the startup. Today, after successfully facilitating the placements of 700 students in top European universities, including institutions ranked among the world's top 150, FutureDoctor is making its entry into India as futureMBBS which aligns with the guidelines of the Medical Council of India, enabling students to contribute to India's medical infrastructure upon their return.

MUDr. Andreas Zehetner, Co-founder of futureMBBS, says, "Indian students deserve transparent guidance in their pursuit of top-tier medical education. Our mission is to ensure that every aspirant gets a fair shot at realising their dream without falling prey to unreliable promises."

From comprehensive admission preparations to admissions, lodging, networking, course studies, guaranteed internships, and guaranteed placements, futureMBBS offers a comprehensive support system for students pursuing medical education abroad. The startup understands that medical education is incomplete without practical learning through adequate patient exposure.

Aspiring medical students in India can now embark on their MBBS journey with confidence, knowing that futureMBBS is by their side every step of the way. The futureMBBS team, comprising medical students and experienced professionals, is dedicated to providing the necessary support and guidance throughout their course of study.

