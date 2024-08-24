Get Ready for Online Sales with Shopping Credit Cards on Bajaj Markets

HT Syndication

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 24: Bajaj Markets, a leading financial services marketplace, has partnered with some of the top banks and companies to offer a variety of credit cards. These cards are designed to enhance the shopping experience by offering rewards, discounts, and exclusive offers on purchases.

Whether individuals plan to upgrade gadgets, refresh their wardrobe, or make a long-awaited purchase, these cards could make their shopping spree both enjoyable and rewarding. Here some shopping credit cards available on the marketplace:

SBI Card Prime

* Welcome Gift: Get an e-voucher worth Rs.3,000 for brands like Hush Puppies, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Pantaloons

* Reward Points: Earn 2 reward points for every Rs.100 spent on retail transactions, except fuel

* Birthday Offers: Earn 20 reward points for every Rs.100 spent on birthdays, capped at 2,000 per year

Axis Bank NEO Credit Card

* Discounts and Offers: Get 10% off on payments made while purchasing items online

* EMI Facility: Convert transactions of Rs.2,500 or more into affordable EMIs

* EDGE REWARDS Points: Earn 1 reward point per Rs.200 spent using the credit card

AU Small Finance Bank LIT Credit Card

* Customisable Card: Choose features based on lifestyle, select pricing that fits financial needs, and manage these features in real-time

* Cashback: Get 5% cashback of up to Rs.500 on a spending a minimum of Rs.7,500 within a 30-day period

* Accelerated Reward Points: Earn 10X reward points on domestic retail purchases

Rupicard

* Secured Credit Card: Access funds without requiring a traditional credit check

* Earn While Spending: Earn up to 7% p.a. interest on FDs while utilising the credit limit and maximise savings

* Access to Liquidity: Get credit limit of 90% of the FD amount

As individuals prepare for holiday sales, these cards are designed to enhance the experience by making purchases more affordable, rewarding, and convenient. Shopping credit cards provide the flexibility needed to make the most of every deal, helping shoppers easily tick off items from their wish list.

Apply for a credit card on the Bajaj Markets app or visit the official website to get started. Also, browse cards from categories like entertainment, travel, fuel, and more.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor