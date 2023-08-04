Get the Fitness Insurance Plan on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has taken a step towards helping India stay fit and free of ailments. In an effort to promote the overall health and well-being of individuals, the firm added a new offering to its long list of 200+ pocket insurance products.

The Fitness Insurance 2 plan by Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd., is now available on Bajaj Markets. For a minimal premium of Rs. 2,888 per year, individuals are offered coverage for up to 6 fitness sessions per month.

Additionally, customers can get expert support for dental care, pharma, and diagnostics, under this plan. The policy also covers on-call specialist consultations and doctor appointments.

Alongside these, some additional benefits offered to customers under Fitness Insurance 2 are:

1. Coverage for outpatient expenses and road ambulance costs in case of accidents

2. Up to 100% of the insured amount in case of permanent total disablement due to an accident

3. The beneficiary of the policy can get up to 100% of the sum assured, if the policyholder passes away due to a fatal accident

4. A specified lump sum if the policyholder is hospitalised for a minimum of 10 days after getting injured in an accident during the policy period

5. Claim of up to Rs. 5,000 on any of the 9 critical illnesses listed in the policy document

6. Access to a library of videos on health-from-home which covers topics like mental health, nutrition, children’s health and so on

Anyone within the age group of 18 to 35 years is eligible to apply for the Fitness Insurance 2 plan. To purchase this product, customers can head on to the Bajaj Markets website or app and follow the easy 3-step process.

