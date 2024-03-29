Get your AC ready for summer season

New Delhi (India), March 29: The key to ensuring your air conditioner operates efficiently and effectively for years to come is regular maintenance. Neglecting this essential task can result in decreased performance and increased energy consumption. To keep your AC running smoothly, Hitachi Cooling & Heating, one of India’s top AC brands, recommends servicing your unit before the summer heat sets in.

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers a wide range of energy-efficient air conditioners and is committed to providing exceptional customer service. Their expert technicians advise scheduling regular maintenance, especially before the summer months, to ensure your AC functions at its best.

As summer approaches, many rely on their air conditioning units to keep their homes and offices comfortable. For optimal cooling performance, it’s crucial that all components of your AC are in top condition. Hitachi Cooling & Heating India recommends relying on their authorized service team for regular maintenance, ensuring your AC delivers the cooling power you need.

With a strong presence across the country, Hitachi Cooling & Heating employs both high-tech automated and manual service mediums to ensure customers can easily access maintenance services. During a service visit, technicians clean the AC unit, lubricate internal parts, and perform any necessary repairs to ensure optimal performance. In emergencies, the company offers prompt response times to address any issues.

To further enhance customer convenience, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India provides 24/7 customer service. Customers can reach the customer care team via phone at 079-7141-4848 (landline), visit the website at https://www.hitachiaircon.com/in, email at customercare@jci-hitachi.com, or even send a message on WhatsApp at 756-788-4848. Additionally, customers can use the Hitachi India Customer Care App to raise service requests. The app is available for download on Android and iOS devices through following links (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jchi.customer & hl=en) Android and (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/hitachi-india-customer-care/id1213257368) iOS.

In conclusion, regular maintenance is essential for keeping your AC unit running smoothly and efficiently. By scheduling maintenance before the summer season, you can ensure your AC delivers the cooling comfort you need. Hitachi Cooling & Heating India commits customer service to ensures that your AC servicing needs are met promptly and conveniently.

