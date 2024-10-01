BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Festivities are a great time to show love to your families by spending time with them and showering them with amazing gifts! To make the upcoming festive and holiday season even more exciting, The LEGO® Group has partnered with Amazon to offer some of its popular sets at incredible prices at Amazon Great Indian Festival starting 27th September. Fun Sets like Space Astronaut, Natural History Museum and Lamborghini Countach feature exciting elements making them a perfect festive gift and a great collaborative activity for families as they gear up to spend some quality time this festive season.

The LEGO® Group and Amazon partnership goes beyond just providing fun and entertainment; it is also about cultivating essential life skills. Children develop critical thinking, confidence, creativity, and perseverance through building LEGO® Sets. By making these experiences more accessible, The LEGO® Group and Amazon are helping to equip the next generation with the tools they need to succeed and thrive.

With the power of LEGO® Bricks and the unique offerings of this collaboration, the possibilities for building and creating are endless.

Some of the popular LEGO® Sets to get your hands on from Amazon India are LEGO® Large Creative Brick Box, Audi RS Q e-tron, Vintage Motorcycle, Elsa's Frozen Castle, Batmobile™ Tumbler, Vincent van Gogh - The Starry night, Concorde, Taj Mahal etc. There is an exciting set for everyone!

Here are a few exciting sets you can gift your loved ones this season-

* 76424 Flying Ford Anglia V29 - Give kids a magical introduction to the Wizarding World with this set!

* 42158 NASA Mars Rover Perseverance V29 - Give kids an adventure that is out of this world with this LEGO® Technic Set, modelled on NASA's Mars Rover Perseverance.

* 76279 Spider-Man Race Car & Venom Green Goblin V29 - This set is perfect for young Marvel heroes as they get to go on fast-moving adventures with Spider-Man in his supercar, Green Goblin on his glider and Ghost Spider riding her skateboard!

* 10317 Land Rover Classic Defender 90 V29 - The LEGO® Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 offers an immersive building experience for Land Rover lovers and LEGO® car fans alike.

* 41737 Beach Amusement Park V29 - This LEGO® Friends Beach Amusement Park Set offers an advanced building challenge with lots of fun details.

With awesome sets available at exciting prices, fans can now experience the joy of building LEGO® Sets in a whole new way. Don't miss the chance to explore these unique LEGO® SetsClick on the link below and head to Amazon India today and start building!

Grab your LEGO® Set now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/70C803EB-5D3E-4592-83F9-1D15C8AA6712?ingress=2&visitId=a5ea9c10-6bca-48d9-aa88-cc1f7e537ef1&ref_=ast_bln

