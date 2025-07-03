GFLOOR EXPO 2025 Picks Up Strong Industry Interest

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3: Preparations for Global Flooring Solutions Expo (GFLOOR) 2025 are progressing swiftly, and the response from the industry has been very encouraging. Set to take place from 7th to 9th November 2025 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad, the event is drawing serious attention from across the flooring, construction, and design ecosystem.

With a dedicated focus on flooring solutions across industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional applications, GFLOOR Expo is shaping up to be a high-value platform for both exhibitors and visitors. From performance-driven materials to emerging technologies, companies are gearing up to showcase offerings aligned with modern project needs.

"We're seeing strong interest from professionals who are actively involved in project execution and are looking for the right solutions under one roof," said Mr. Srikanth T.G., Business Head, HITEX. "This is exactly the kind of energy we were hoping to see leading into our first edition."

GFLOOR Summit to Drive Industry Conversations:

A key feature of the expo will be the GFLOOR Summita one-day conference scheduled for 8th November. Designed to encourage in-depth dialogue and practical exchange, the summit will bring together voices from across the flooring and construction space.

"The summit is meant to offer more than just ideasit's about sharing experiences and challenges from the ground," said Mr. Vinoth Sasidharan, Group Head - Own Shows, HITEX. "Whether you're a designer, project manager, or facility planner, the discussions will be relevant and actionable."

Participation Continues to Build:

With over 100 exhibitors expected and more than 5,000 business visitors projected, GFLOOR Expo is quickly gaining momentum. The event is attracting interest from builders, real estate developers, architects, interior consultants, engineers, contractors, and procurement professionals from across the country.

Stall bookings and summit delegate registrations are currently open. More information is available at www.gfloorexpo.in.

