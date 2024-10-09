Ghate Waterproofing Solutions Private Limited Honored with Most Trusted Construction Waterproofing Company in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Ghate Waterproofing Solutions Private Limited was honored with the prestigious Most Trusted Construction Waterproofing Company in India Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This remarkable event, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the visionary direction of Rahul Ranjan Singh, honors innovation and excellence across a variety of industries. It unites esteemed leaders to acknowledge extraordinary achievements and meaningful contributions.

With over 12 years of experience, Ghate Group stands out as a leading waterproofing Consulting Services & Contracting Company. They understand the discomfort and challenges clients face due to leakage issues within structures, which can lead to significant damage if not addressed promptly. Ghate Group has established a reputation as a reliable partner, sourcing, procuring, and distributing high-performance waterproofing products tailored for the Indian construction and allied industries.

"Ghate Group of Managing Director Omkar Ghate & Director Of Rohini Narvekar expressed their heartfelt gratitude for this prestigious award, stating that it serves as a powerful motivation to continue their commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry."

The awards ceremony reached a pinnacle of prestige with the presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Raveena Tandon, whose role as the Chief Guest brought an aura of elegance and sophistication, infusing the event with a sense of grandeur and celebration. Luminaries from a wide range of industries were honored for their extraordinary contributions, making the evening a true showcase of excellence. The event was skillfully anchored by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, whose engaging personality and effortless charm kept the audience enthralled throughout. Among the noteworthy recipients, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was recognized as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation earned the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development award for its exceptional work in nurturing young lives.

The event's success was further bolstered by the support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

Out of an impressive 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected over 100 winners from sectors like Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The awards also celebrated top talents from Bollywood, television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has firmly established itself as a leader in celebrating industry innovation and excellence. In collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leading force in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to elevate the standards of recognition across industries. Established by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their online presence and expand their brand visibility. Since the inception of the National Quality Awards (NQA), the event has honored industry pioneers, with the first edition in 2023 featuring Sonali Bendre and the second edition in 2024, graced by Padma Shree Awardee Raveena Tandon.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. remains unwavering in its mission to highlight exceptional achievements and continuously set new benchmarks for recognizing industry excellence and driving inspiration across diverse sectors.

