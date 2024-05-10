GIBNU Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: Elevating Local Commerce with Digital Dukaan in India

VMPL

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 10: Founded by Shree Radhakrishna Sahoo, GIBNU Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd. introduces a transformative approach to e-commerce through its innovative platform. Originating from humble beginnings in Bargarh, Odisha, Shree Radhakrishna has developed GIBNU to support diverse business models across India, focusing on digitally empowering small to medium enterprises.

GIBNU's platform is uniquely designed to dismantle traditional e-commerce barriers. It offers a zero-commission structure and a wide range of digital tools that enable direct consumer engagement nationwide, fostering economic inclusivity and growth.

Core features of the GIBNU Platform:

Zero Commission Model: GIBNU eliminates commission fees to ensure that sellers receive 100 per cent of their profits, which is a departure from industry norms.

Digital Dukaan (Digital Shop): GIBNU enables every vendor, from local artisans to urban entrepreneurs, to open their own Digital Dukaan without any initial investment in Domain, Software, Website & Hosting. These digital storefronts come equipped with various tools, including free websites, e-commerce apps, and mobile applications, making it easier than ever to go digital.

Social Commerce Integration: The platform also offers significant opportunities for social media influencers and the general public to engage in e-commerce activities like refer & earn, reselling, drop-servicing and dropshipping, thus opening new income avenues.

Comprehensive Business Solutions: With integrated CRM, automated marketing, automated Billing / Invoicing, and seamless payment and delivery systems, GIBNU streamlines operations, enhances customer interactions, and simplifies the management of sales and services.

Empowering Digital Access and Inclusion:

GIBNU reduces the digital divide, particularly for underserved communities. By providing free access to e-commerce tools, the platform enables small businesses, including farmers, artisans, and weavers, to tap into wider markets and improve their operational efficiencies.

Strategic Benefits for Local Businesses:

Through the Digital Dukaan initiative, GIBNU is poised to transform how local businesses operate. By facilitating direct access to over 100 crore potential customers in India, GIBNU boosts business visibility and partially increases sales opportunities without the burden of additional costs.

Contact Details:-

Websites:- https://www.gibnu.com/media

Corporate Address: GIBNU Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Back Side of Ghatikia Durga Mandap, Ghatikia, Near Odisha Institute of Technology & Research and APEEJAY International School, Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, Odisha751030.

Phone Number: 8249397568, 7631469222

Email - contact@gibnu.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor