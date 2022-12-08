GIBS Bangalore has been awarded an A+++ rating in the Business India B-Schools Ratings 2022 edition

New Delhi: The 2022 edition of Business India’s B-School Ranking is here! India’s top B-school, GIBS Business School, Bangalore, has been awarded an A+++ rating in this latest ranking. Significantly, the A+++ rating is the highest position on this rating scale.

Considered one of India’s most credible and prestigious rankings, Business India Rankings documents the changing landscape of management education and throws up a lot of surprises. As an important result of the survey, GIBS has been given this ranking by examining it on several parameters. For this, a very detailed and scientific survey method has been used so that the transparency of the ranking is maintained. This ranking, specially designed for B-schools, is based on a 360-degree assessment that balances the main pillars of a B-school. These include inputs (student quality and diversity), processes (faculty, academics, research, and international recognition), and outcomes (placements, startups, etc.). There is an elaborate, multi-step process where due weight is given to the data available about B-schools in the public domain and the opinions of experts. This unique blend of expert opinion and objective data makes this the most accurate taxonomy available. Objective parameters include placement data, cut-off scores in entrance examinations, location of the B-school, age and image of the B-school, and programme fee. Experts, based on the school’s brand image, alumni base, and faculty strength, form the subjective part of the process.

To have a world-class B-school like GIBS Business School in the top tier says a lot. With an A+++ rating, GIBS Business School is comparable to the best B-schools in the world. B-schools with an A+++ rating provide a high quality of education, have top-notch faculty, and have good infrastructure. These B-schools have a 100% placement record. Many top students in these B-schools secure placements compared to the top PGDM colleges in Bangalore. In short, this would mean that the top B-schools that are included in this category are the schools that have strong aspirations.

Management is known to be one of the most sought-after professional programs. After completing this course, the applicant is eligible for high-paying jobs and top positions at leading brands across the globe. Ranked among the top B-schools in India, GIBS Business School is known for offering the best industry exposure, enhancing the academic excellence records of students, gaining faculty knowledge, excellent infrastructure, quality education, internships, and association with top brands. It provides excellent placement opportunities.

It is known that the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) is counted among the top B-schools in the country. GIBS is steadfastly committed to business ethics and adheres to government regulations and standards. It offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), and an Executive Development Program as its three primary programmes.

The curriculum at GIBS is designed to provide students with real-world business experience, with 70% of the curriculum devoted to practical training and 30% to theory. Industrial visits have been given importance in the programme.

Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE) is a comprehensive school for experiential learning. GIBS PGDM students can access an Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE) certificate program. GIBS Finishing School includes a dedicated section to assist PGDM and BBA students with startups, internships, and jobs. GIBS is dedicated to the students’ overall growth and development in all aspects of their being. GIBS is famous for its 100% placement rate.

GIBS is also a popular choice for BBA students and is considered one of the best BBA colleges in Bangalore. Bangalore University has approved its BBA programme. This business programme is well known and highly respected. Students are helped to become industry-ready through activity-based learning, mentorship, credential programs, and placement training.

The GIBS management appreciates the recognition and thanks all GIBian for their efforts. GIBS’s standing in the industry continues to improve as a direct result of the work of GIBian and the unwavering support they provide. Business India’s AAA+ rating is another achievement in the GIBS crown, and the institute is determined to add more.

GIBS’ ongoing innovation aims to develop global business professionals capable of flourishing in a dynamic corporate environment. The rising ranks and achievements are proof of this. The management at GIBS has reaffirmed its intention to continue its reputation for excellence. With the existence of leading B-schools such as GIBS, it is believed that the level of management and business education in India will continue to rise in the future.

