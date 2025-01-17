Giddh Books Makes Accounting Accessible and Automated for Indian Small Businesses

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17: GIDDH Books is a pioneering free accounting software program that is transforming the way Indian small businesses manage their finances. With creative solutions that make bookkeeping accessible to everybody, GIDDH, Accounting Software, founded in 2016 by Shubhendra Agrawal, is filling the technical vacuum in the Indian accounting industry.

"We observed that the Indian bookkeeping industry had fallen behind in adopting technological advancements. We wanted to bring a solution that makes accounting as simple as an elementary task," says Shubendra, who brings over a decade of engineering experience to the platform.

The platform's name, which translates to 'vulture' in English, reflects its sharp analytical capabilities. It offers comprehensive accounting tools that enable businesses to maintain detailed financial records while spending more time on analysis rather than data entry.

What sets GIDDH apart is its enterprise-level features in its free version. The platform includes unlimited user access with built-in IP security features, making it a desirable choice for growing businesses. Small business owners can access features like e-invoicing, inventory management, and GST compliance tools without any additional cost.

"As someone who has worked closely with consumer behaviour throughout my career, I understood that small businesses needed a solution that was both powerful and user-friendly," explains Shubendra, who previously co-founded MSG91, one of India's top five messaging solutions companies.

The platform's comprehensive services include essential features such as bank reconciliation, multi-currency support, and API integration capabilities. For businesses transitioning from the typical accounting systems, Giddh Books offers smooth data migration through Excel file imports and Tally synchronisation

A small business owner from Mumbai, who recently switched to Giddh Books, shares their experience: "The platform has transformed our accounting processes. What used to take hours now takes minutes, and the best part is that it's completely free."

The development team at Giddh Books, which is made up of experts with deep accounting expertise, continuously updates the platform to incorporate the latest technological advancements. By doing this, small firms are guaranteed access to current accounting tools that were previously exclusive to larger corporations.

The platform's focus on security and compliance is evident in its solid GST filing support system, which helps businesses stay compliant with current tax regulations. The anywhere-anytime access feature allows business owners to manage their accounts from any location, making it particularly valuable for entrepreneurs on the move.

Giddh Books continues to expand its features while maintaining its commitment to providing free access to essential accounting tools. This approach has positioned the platform as an essential ally for Indian small businesses looking to streamline their financial operations and scale their ventures efficiently.

