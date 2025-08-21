GIFT City IFSC fund commitments to cross USD 100 billion by 2030, says PMS Bazaar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 21 : The GIFT City funds ecosystem is projected to cross USD 100 billion in Commitments by 2030, according to a projection by leading alternative investments platform PMS Bazaar.

Conceived during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, GIFT City today stands as a symbol of India's ambition to emerge as a Global financial hub.

As on June 30, 2025, as many as 177 fund management entities, and over 270 funds/schemes, which includes Category I, II, III AIFs and Venture Capital schemes, were registered in the IFSC.

Category III AIFs, almost have tripled commitments in one year, reaching USD 10.15 billion by June 2025. These figures show the fund management potential, and along with the rising investor appetite, are placing GIFT City at the heart of India's cross-border wealth strategies.

As per International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) data, total Asset Management Commitments & AUM stood at USD 23.5 billion as of June 2025. With a projected growth rate of 35 per cent, the pool is projected to expand beyond USD 100 billion by 2030.

These projections are anchored in the enabling reforms introduced under the Finance Act 2025, which significantly enhanced the competitiveness of India and GIFT IFSC as a Global fund management hub.

"GIFT City is at the forefront of India's financial globalization journey. With a robust regulatory framework, tax-efficient structures, and rising international investor participation, we are not just building an ecosystem for fund managementwe are shaping India's position in the global financial architecture. The fund commitment reflects both the potential and confidence that global investors are placing in GIFT City." said Shri Sanjay Kaul IAS, Managing Director & Group CEO, GIFT City.

"GIFT City is no longer a concept but a catalyst. With policy clarity and NRI & global investor appetite, India has the chance to build a USD 100 billion global fund management hub right here at home," said R. Pallavarajan, Founder, PMS Bazaar.

PMS Bazaar, in collaboration with GIFT City, is hosting the GIFT City Funds Conclave 2025 at the GIFT City Club, Radisson, Gandhinagar on August 22. The conclave brings together policymakers, fund managers, and NRI & global investors to deliberate on the future of India's fund management ecosystem.

The conclave's agenda features an address from Sanjay Kaul IAS, the newly appointed MD & Group CEO of GIFT City. Key sessions include discussions on building borderless portfolios and unlocking fund management potential through GIFT City's IFSC.

The conclave marks a milestone in India's journey to position GIFT City as the preferred gateway for cross-border wealth creation. With a clear regulatory framework, tax efficiency, and growing global participation, GIFT City is poised to emerge as next Global fund management hub.

