Gigglle is all set to revolutionise the Talent Hunt Platform for kids

New Delhi (India), May 27: With their first season of “Schools Got Talent 2023,” Gigglle by Appkpl EdTech India Pvt Ltd is all set to raise the bar of searching for the best talents in schools across India and providing them a safe and glamorous platform to showcase their talents to the nation.

Gigglle is a premier platform dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of creative talent. Through engaging competitions, it empowers young individuals to unlock their potential and showcase their skills on a wider stage while celebrating talent and inspiring dreams! Following a triumphant debut season last year with over 100 schools joining hands in discovering young talent, “Schools Got Talent” by Gigglle is thrilled to announce its return for a second season in the year 2024. With more than 10,000 students participating in 2023, this year promises to expand its reach even further, offering more young individuals the opportunity and a safe platform to showcase their creativity, skills, and talent on a larger stage.

“We were elated by the enthusiasm and talent showcased in our first season,” said of Gigglle. “This year, we are thrilled to build upon that success and provide an even more enriching and glorious experience for young participants and schools across the nation.”

This talent hunt platform isn’t just all about competition; it’s a transformative experience designed to empower young individuals in a positive, moderated environment without the negative aspects of the rest of talent hunt platforms across the world. By harnessing their unique talents in a safe and reliable platform, it amplifies their voices and celebrates their creativity. Through this journey, participants gain more than accolades; they cultivate essential skills like self-expression, teamwork, and perseverance which in turn hone qualities that lay the foundation for lifelong success.

Last year, over 100 schools enthusiastically and actively joined hands with Gigglle to nurture exceptional talent within their walls. This year, the reach is set to soar even higher as Gigglle is ready to welcome more institutions on board. This expansion means more opportunities for young performers to shine, more diverse talent to discover, and a broader canvas to paint dreams on. The ethos of “Schools Got Talent” is the innovative challenges designed to push boundaries and unlock potential. From dance-offs and musical showcases to artistic displays and theatrical performances—the stage is set for the budding young talents to dazzle. These challenges not only test their skills but also encourage them to explore new realms of their abilities, fostering a spirit of exploration and growth. It also helps them get the exposure that they need to get access to a larger platform and hone their talents while being seen on bigger screens in the future. It becomes a stepping stone for every kid to reach greater heights.

Participating in Gigglle's “Schools Got Talent” goes beyond the thrill of the competition. It's about nurturing holistic development in children. With the support of parents and school faculties, and interactions with seasoned professionals, participants gain invaluable insights and guidance. This exposure cultivates confidence, resilience, and a passion for excellence that extends far beyond the spotlight.

Every child deserves a stage to dream, create, and inspire without having parents and schools worrying about the safety of the kids. Gigglle is that platform which gives them a secure and supportive space where potential meets opportunity, and where dreams take flight. As Gigglle embarks on this new season of “Schools Got Talent,” it invites schools, parents, and young talents to hop on this transformative journey.

Gigglle's initiative, “Schools Got Talent,” is not just a talent hunt show; it's a celebration of young talents and a testament to the power of dreams. This upcoming season promises to be grander, more inspiring, and more inclusive than ever before. Gigglle invites schools and young talents to be a part of this extraordinary experience, where every performance is a step towards greatness.

