Gillco Group Recognized as a Great Place to Work

New Delhi [India], December 9: Gillco Group, a leading real estate developer, proudly announces its recent certification as a Great Place to Work. This prestigious recognition reflects Gillco's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering work culture.

The Great Place to Work certification is a globally recognized benchmark in workplace culture and employee satisfaction. It celebrates organizations that prioritize employee well-being, trust, and professional growth. Achieving this certification demonstrates Gillco's success in creating a work environment where people thrive and feel valued.

Speaking on this achievement, Tejpreet Singh Gill, Managing Director of Gillco Group, remarked, "At Gillco Group, we have built a strong reputation over two decades by delivering commitment, building communities, and creating a positive impact on the lives of people. Thanks to our hardworking people, no wonder today we could build a stronger bond within the organization where every individual feels appreciated, valued, and respected."

While the certification is a significant milestone, it was never the goal. Gillco's vision has always been to create a workplace that naturally fosters collaboration, trust, and a sense of belonging. The certificate merely formalizes what employees have always knownGillco is a great place to work.

This recognition underscores the company's deep-rooted values and its people-centric approach. Gillco believes that its greatest asset is its employees. Their dedication and professionalism form the backbone of the company, enabling it to deliver excellence in the real estate sector. Gillco Group is poised for significant growth in the coming years as it continues to expand its footprint. The company plans to launch four new projects, which include Luxury Housing Developments and Industrial Estate. These projects are part of Gillco's broader strategy to explore new territories and diversify its portfolio, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the real estate market.

Gillco's efforts to nurture an empowering work environment have resulted in a cohesive team of professionals who are passionate about their work. The certification is a testament to this collective strength. Gillco remains committed to maintaining its status as an employer of choice and will continue to invest in initiatives that enhance employee satisfaction and organizational growth.

