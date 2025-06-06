Gintaa Launches Logistics SBU to Revolutionize Food E-Commerce Last-Mile Delivery

New Delhi [India], June 6: Gintaa, a next-generation e-commerce and food delivery platform promoted by the Ascon Group, proudly announces the launch of its own Logistic Strategic Business Unit (SBU)—a key milestone in its journey to transform the customer delivery experience in India.

The Logistic SBU will begin operations in New Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, and Hyderabad by the end of June 2025, marking Gintaa's bold step into end-to-end logistics management. This new vertical will focus on streamlining last-mile delivery for e-commerce orders, especially in the food delivery segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ascon Group, stated,

“The launch of Gintaa's own Logistic SBU is a game-changer. It will enhance our operational efficiency and delivery speed, giving us a clear competitive edge in the dynamic food delivery market. This is a significant step forward for Gintaa as we continue to evolve into a full-fledged e-commerce powerhouse.”

The new SBU will leverage AI-driven tools, bio-friendly packaging, and an in-house delivery fleet to offer faster, smarter, and greener service. This strategic move allows Gintaa greater control over delivery standards and customer experience.

Founded in 2021, Gintaa has positioned itself as more than just a food delivery platform. It offers a unique e-commerce experience where users can buy, sell, and even negotiate—introducing a marketplace driven by personalization, AI, and community interaction.

Laxman Jaiswal emphasized Gintaa's long-term vision:

“While we are a new entrant, our progress has been steady and purposeful. The launch of our Logistic SBU not only reduces our dependence on third-party providers but also signals our readiness to scale sustainably. I congratulate the Gintaa team for achieving this feat in such a short span.”

Gintaa's growth strategy hinges on technological innovation and customer delight. The company is committed to building a delivery experience that not only fulfils orders but also fosters brand loyalty and advocacy.

With India’s e-commerce and food delivery markets growing at unprecedented speed, Gintaa's initiative places it on a strong trajectory to emerge as a leading digital platform in the country.

