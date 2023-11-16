GITAM hosts 6th INAE-SERB Youth Conclave 2023; Accumitt takes home Winner’s Trophy at Flagship Ideathon

New Delhi (India), November 16: GITAM (Deemed to be University) recently hosted the prestigious 6th INAE-SERB-GITAM Youth Conclave 2023, where Accumitt from VIT Bhopal University were announced as winners for the event’s Ideathon competition, for their startup/idea on acupressure gloves for non-invasive, drug-free pain relief treatment. The second and third prize was bagged by the innovations from GITAM (Deemed to be University), Coact – a menstrual hygiene product for the visually challenged and Kumaraguru College of Technology, Entropy – a non-battery storage solution system.

The unique showcase of technological creativity and ingenuity was organized in collaboration with the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), and GITAM Technology Enabling Centre, and brought together young tech talent from across India to address pressing global challenges through innovation and technology.

Among the stellar lineup of speakers who graced the event included Prof. Sivaji Chakravorti, Vice-President INAE; Atul Bhatt CMD, RINL Vizag Steel Plant; Prof. K.N. Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati; Prof. M Chandrasekhar Director, IIM Vizag; Dr. Y Sreenivasa Rao, Director General – Naval Systems & Materials (NS & M ); Ramesh Venugopalaswamy – Head Skilling CSR, Bajaj Auto; and those who joined virtually included Prof. Indranil Manna, President INAE & Vice- Chancellor, BIT-Mesra and Prof. BS Murty Director, IIT Hyderabad.

The theme for the 6th Youth Conclave was Innovation and Technology for Global Challenges, highlighting the crucial role of technology and creativity in addressing global issues. It was attended by undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as research scholars.

The Youth Conclave’s primary aim was to provide a platform for young minds to express their ideas and showcase their innovative problem-solving skills with the aim of creating a brighter future. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to network with esteemed INAE fellows, engineering pioneers and scientists who have made significant contributions to engineering research, development, industry, and education.

Hosting events such as paper presentations, ideation, model/project exhibitions, start-up showcases, master classes and industry and R&D exhibitions, the Youth Conclave 2023 spotlit 6 focus areas: AI in Healthcare, Space and Robotics, Green Energy and Storage, Circular Manufacturing, Biomedical Engineering and Devices, Smart City & Urban Planning.

This year, the Conclave has garnered tremendous interest, with 837 teams (comprising 2000 students) registering for the event from across states 13 states and 2 Union Territories including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi, fostering a spirit of collaboration and innovation across the nation.

“The 6th INAE-SERB-GITAM Youth Conclave 2023 was a melting pot of talent, offering a unique platform for India’s emerging innovators to shine. Traditionally, this event has been organized by IITs, however, INAE entrusted the mandate to conduct this year’s conclave to GITAM, making GITAM’s role an exceptional one and a historic milestone in its own right.,” said Prof Raja P Pappu, Director, Research & Development, GITAM (Deemed to be University).

Previous editions have been hosted by IIT Jodhpur, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur.

Website: www.inae.gitam.edu/

About GITAM (Deemed to be University)

GITAM was founded in 1980 by an inspired group of eminent intellectuals and industrialists of Andhra Pradesh led by Dr M. V. V. S. Murthi, former Member of Parliament and popular philanthropist. Located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, it also has campuses in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Collectively, the four campuses have 12 Schools offering 112 UG and PG Programmes, under their wing, in addition to Ph.D. Programme. Over the years, GITAM (Deemed to be University) has taken part in many social activities and has also produced many renowned personalities. For more information, visit https://www.gitam.edu/.

