GivingTuesday Reminds Us of Shared Generosity and Humanity on November 28

New Delhi [India], November 28: GivingTuesday, the global generosity movement, offers a glimpse into the upcoming annual celebration on November 28, 2023, spotlighting India's #BornGenerous campaign that shines a light on the natural generosity ingrained in Indian culture, where people express kindness and generosity daily in multifaceted ways.

This year's GivingTuesday embodies the collective strength of millions worldwide, emphasizing diverse acts of generosity in India, ranging from contributing time, talent, treasure (money and items), to sharing inspiring stories and testimonials that reflect the innate generosity of Indians.

"Ahead of this year's GivingTuesday, we're inspired by India's #BornGenerous campaign, showcasing the everyday acts of kindness ingrained in Indian society," remarked Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday. "In a global celebration of giving, people from varied backgrounds and cultures collectively channel their generosity, reflecting on the question, 'What good can I do today?' It's heartening to witness this unity and action. We hope that the spirit of GivingTuesday inspires a year-long commitment to fostering generosity in every possible way."

Last year's GivingTuesday, on November 29, 2022, spurred donations of USD 3.1 billion in the United States alone and motivated global volunteering and acts of kindness.

Key highlights of GivingTuesday 2023 in India include

* #BornGenerous Stories: Narratives sharing how Indians exhibit everyday acts of kindness and generosity.

* Country-wide Campaigns: India events hosted by GivingTuesday leaders, fostering generosity through local campaigns in both urban and rural geographies.

* Youth Engagement: Encouraging young leaders to inspire acts of generosity with family-friendly projects.

* GivingTuesday Data Commons: Tracking trends and providing insights on generosity.

Various organizations, brands, and individuals across India have orchestrated campaigns aligned with local needs and causes, promoting generosity. Nonprofits, brands, and individuals all over the world have designed their own campaigns to inspire generosity for their causes, cultures, and communities in ways that best reflect their needs.

Visit www.GivingTuesday.org for more examples and ideas for ways to give back as part of the day's events, or follow the #GivingTuesdayIndia hashtag on social media.

GivingTuesday is generously supported globally by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, MacKenzie Scott, Laurence and Carolyn Belfer, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Fidelity Charitable Trustees' Initiative, Ford Foundation, Ford Motor Company, Google.org, Microsoft, National Philanthropic Trust, Network for Good, PayPal, Heinz Family Foundation, and Schwab Charitable, as well as several major donors.

Leading up to and on November 28, GivingTuesday representatives are available to discuss India's #BornGenerous campaign, the impact of generosity, and how it fuels systemic change.

WHAT: GivingTuesday 2023 - India's #BornGenerous Campaign

WHO: GivingTuesday executives, including CEO Asha Curran

WHEN: November 28, 2023, and ongoing

WHERE: Nationwide, both online and offline, and at GivingTuesday's Digital HQ. For interviews or inquiries, contact media@givingtuesday.org. Visit www.GivingTuesday.org or follow #GivingTuesday for more details.

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York's 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in nearly 100 countries across the globe. People and organizations participate in GivingTuesday in every single country in the world.

