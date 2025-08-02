GJEPC along with Anil Kapoor donated Rs 75 lakh to best NGO RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor also fulfills his social responsibility very well and goes ahead to help. GJEPC along with Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor donated Rs 75 lakh to HIV AIDS Research and Care Center. In a grand ceremony held on 31st July 2025 at Jio World Convention Center BKC Bandra Mumbai, GJEPC Chairman Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Voice Chairman Shounak Pareekh, former Police Commissioner Mumbai Vivek Phanshalkar and other dignitaries present at Global GJEPC selected Guinness Book of World Record holder RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center as the best NGO of the year for the world's largest free general medical camp and handed over a cheque of Rs 75 lakh to the organization. Dr. Dharmendra Kumar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Anil Kapoor.

It is noteworthy that RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center and "Doctor 365" have been organizing large medical camps in various parts of the country, in which lakhs of people benefit. Free health checkup, free eye checkup, free distribution of all types of medicines and free spectacles are done. Apart from this, thousands of wheel chairs are distributed. Hundreds of doctors contribute in the medical camps. Nutrition kits are given to TB patients.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, President of RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, is making a significant contribution in the mission of the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country TB free. Camps are being organized all over India under the leadership of Dr. Dharmendra Kumar.

It is noteworthy that the name of RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center is registered in the Guinness Book of World Records and Asia Book of Records. RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center is known for organizing the maximum number of medical camps. So far, crores of people have benefited from this organization. RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre has conducted medical camps, health check-ups and medicine distribution in Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar.

RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, no 1 in India in working in screening, testing and nutrition distrusting for TB patients under the mission and vision of PM Narendra Modi's TB Mukt Bharat.

RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Centre, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a national NGO involved in HIV/AIDS awareness, prevention, treatment, TB control, cancer screening and mobile medicine. To date, the organisation has organised over 33,000 medical camps across India and provided care to millions of people in underprivileged areas through its mobile medical van network. Through its extensive mobile medical unit network, awareness campaigns and collaborations with public health bodies, it has consistently provided critical healthcare to marginalised populations in urban and rural India.

Over the past two decades, the organisation's mission has impacted the lives of millions. Reached over 6 crore beneficiaries, Distributed benefits worth over ₹1,500 crore through free medicines, Distributed over 1.5 crore pairs of spectacles, Provided over 34 lakh wheelchairs to Divyangjans, Conducted over 1.2 crore TB diagnostic tests, Distributed over 1.17 lakh TB treatment and nutrition kits, Treated over 7,80,000 anaemia and sickle cell patients, Screened and treated over 4,20000 cervical cancer patients, Conducted over 2 crore free HIV/AIDS awareness sessions, Provided over 1 crore free medical checkups and diagnostics.

Collaborated with several state governments to enhance access to rural healthcare.

The organisation is Operates an extensive network of mobile medical units, enabling outreach to remote parts of the country.

