Glamourous Gala at Baby Shower

Ahmedabad, November 16: Who says red carpets and paparazzi are just for celebrities? Guests at a party in our very own Amdavad got the taste of the celebrity world at a Bollywood-themed baby shower hosted by corporate filmmaker Rohan Jardosh and his lovely wife Juhi at M Jhaveri Farm. Guests, dressed like their favourite actors, were treated like celebs right from the moment they stepped out of their cars.

They got a red-carpet welcome, with ushers deployed to escort them to the venue, all the while being clicked away by an army of photographers. A special photo booth was also set up for photo and selfie sessions. Guests later enjoyed an assortment of mouth-watering dishes from various cuisines, with live music playing in the background.

“The idea was to treat our friends and other guests in the same way as celebrities are treated wherever they go, with paparazzi and all. I am grateful to everyone for making the event a memorable one,” says the father-to-be.

