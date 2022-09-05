Glamveda All Purpose Facial Kits For Indian Skin Type

September 5: Glamveda Facial kits are made up of 100% naturally procured ingredients and, therefore, a perfect solution for all your Facial requirements as all the kits. The ingredients used are a result of rich Indian heritage knowledge available in Ayurveda that is neither harmful nor artificial. Glamveda facial products are made up of natural Ayurvedic formulations using advanced technologies that not only heal and repair your skin in the long run but also provide essential nutrients that your skin may be lacking.

Glamveda offers all variants of facial kits and other skincare products suited for Indian skin types. Glamveda kits are customized to the occasion and skin conditions under which you may need a facial. Needless to say that Glamveda products are vegan and cruelty-free, free from parabens, sulphates, mineral oils, SLS, artificial colourants and other harmful chemicals. Glamveda’s large client base stands testimony to the effectiveness of the products offered.

Our range includes the following facial kits.

Glamveda Red Wine Facial Kit

Glamveda red wine facial kit is a very popular kit among anti-ageing facials that are available in the market. It is well suited for mature and ageing skin, and the results are just amazing.

Glamveda Bridal Facial Kit

The 6-step Bridal Facial Kit is specifically designed to brighten up your special wedding looks. It evens out the skin tone and brings up your natural radiance, making you look flawless and glowing from within for your special day.

Glamveda Fruit Enzyme Facial Kit

Glamveda’s Fruit Enzyme Facial Kit is rich in fruit acids, such as Glycolic acid, lactic acid, salicylic acid and malic acid. This kit has mild peeling action that removes the top skin layer and opens clogged pores, making a face and neck free from tanning and damaged skin.

Glamveda De Tan Facial Kit

Glamveda’s De-Tan Facial Kit is a powerful formula for getting rid of suntan and sunburns, making the skin smooth and even. The 6-step facial kit removes the roughness and unevenness the natural way.

Glamveda Vitamin C Kit

The Vitamin C Kit is a Brightening facial which boosts Collagen, providing the skin with a good structure. It protects skin cells from damaging free radicals caused by UV exposure. It evens out skin tone, and the richness of vitamin C aids in enhancing the natural skin radiance.

Glamveda Niacinamide Kit

Glamveda’s Niacinamide facial kit is an Oil Balancing Facial made from 100% natural products. The 6-step kit helps improve skin texture by making pores look smaller, giving out an even skin tone. This kit is great for reducing pigmentation and skin-tightening.

Glamveda Hyaluronic Acid Hydraboost

Glamveda’s 6-step Hyaluronic Acid Hydraboost facial kit provides the skin with intense hydration and nourishment. The natural products used brightens up the skin, even out the skin tone and make the skin look radiant, giving it a glossy finish. The kit is perfect for the winter when your face is dry and needs hydration.

Glamveda Rice Water-one step brightening solution

Glamveda’s Rice Water Facial kit is a brightening facial for radiant-flawless skin. Rice water can heal the skin and help control acne outbreaks. The all-natural facial kit evens out the skin tone by removing the dirt and impurities from the skin deep within.

Glamveda Potato Facial Kit

Potatoes are rich in vitamins C, B1, B3, and B5, minerals like magnesium, potassium and phosphorus, antioxidants and beta carotene. It evens out skin tone, reduces hyperpigmentation, helps tighten open pores and boosts collagen synthesis for a smooth, even tone and plum skin texture.

Glamveda’s mission is to bring out the best version of you, and we would never promise an instant or artificial whiteness or beauty. The whole range of products is designed in a way so as to bring out your inner beauty, providing you with an enriching and nourishing natural aid. The Facial kits are a Salon-at-home facial luxury treatment experience that is a must-try for all.

