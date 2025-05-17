Global Economic Forum Successfully Organised India Russia Economic Summit at Moscow & Saint Petersburg

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 17: Dr. Hari Krishna Maram, Founder and Chairman of the Global Economic Forum, delivered the inaugural address. The event was supported by several distinguished leaders, including Chief Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) Organizing Committee, Mr. Anton Kobyakov; Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Denis Manturov; H.E. Mr. Valeri Khodzhaev, Consul General of the Russian Federation in India; and other eminent leaders.

In the presence of B K SANTOSH DIDI, Director of Brahma Kumaris Saint Petersburg, Russia, and Andrey Chirva, Founder and CEO of Pool Man as well as Governing Committee Member of BRICS & the Russian Chamber of Commerce, the summit underscored the importance of strengthening India-Russia economic ties and fostering international cooperation through this prestigious event. Over 100 prominent business leaders from various sectors participated in the summit, representing industries such as technology, manufacturing, finance, energy, and trade. Many distinguished Indian delegates also attended, including senior educationalist, entrepreneurs, and industry experts, emphasizing the growing collaboration between India and Russia.

Additionally, in the presence of VALERIA MIR, WORLD MISS RUSSIA, MISS TOURISM OF EUROPE & President of the Global Economic Forum Russia; Dr. Irina Danilova, Vice President of the Global Economic Forum Russia; and Ayurveda expert and spiritual master, the summit highlighted the diverse avenues for collaboration and cultural exchange between nations. The gathering fostered meaningful discussions on economic development, cultural diplomacy, and strategic partnerships across borders.

Successful Conclusion of the India-Russia Economic Summit 2025 and Celebrations of the 80th Victory Day

Moscow, Russia The highly anticipated India-Russia Economic Summit 2025, organized by the Global Economic Forum, has successfully concluded in Moscow and St. Petersburg. This landmark event, held from May 8th to 13th, brought together key leaders, business delegates, and policymakers from both nations to strengthen bilateral economic ties and explore new avenues for cooperation. The summit also coincided with the grand celebration of the 80th Victory Day, a historic occasion witnessed by Indian delegates amidst the vibrant festivities in Moscow.

Innovation is the engine of progress and technology is its fuel.

On #NationalTechnologyDay, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and the transformative power of technology in AI, tech is revolutionising and Vision Digital India launched the Revolutionary innovation in AI Training Machine in Russia with Global Economic Forum Summit Delegation also organised a panel discussion with AI Leaders Tarakram Maram, CTO of Vision Digital India, Vinesh, QA at Amazon & Akhila Maram, SDE at Accenture.

The world is watching India rise, and now is our time to lead the next global wave of innovation.

The Global Economic Forum is proud to recognize the following outstanding leaders for their exceptional contributions to the global economy with the prestigious Global Leader Award:

1. K M Srinivasa Murthy - Proprietor: Adithya Developers; Director: GMC Bank; Trustee: Chaitanya Trust; Director: Mysore Fruit Products Pvt Ltd

2. Dr. D A Thejeswari - Director, Mysore Fruit; Patron Member - Bharath Vikas Parishat (South Region); Trustee - MSVN Music Academy Trust, Srinivasa Trust, Chaitanya Trust

3. Dr. Geeta Bora - Founder & Director, Spherule Foundation | Global Leader

4. Dr. Manmohan Singh Chaggar - Crystal & Marketing Director, India's Most Inspiring & Trusted Brand

5. Amanpreet Kaur Chaggar - Business Woman of the Year 2025

6. Jahnvi Rajkumar Kolhe - Director & Producer, Jahnvi Studios

7. Dr. Vijay Premanand Rokade - Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, Govt. Medical College, Nagpur

8. Dr. Sarika Vijay Rokade - Principal, Bhausahab Mulak Nursing College, Nagpur

9. Dr. Rajkumar Marotrao Kolhe - Founder President, Jahnvis Multi Foundation, Vande Mataram Degree College, Dombivli

10. Dr. Prerana Rajkumar Kolhe - Secretary, Jahnvis Multi Foundation, Vande Mataram Degree College, Dombivli

11. Dr. Sandeep Prabhakar Nene - Astrological Vastu & Spiritual Consultant

12. Dr. Dipak Suresh Harke - 1st Indian to Achieve 183 World Records (Brahma Kumaris)

13. K. Nagaraj Adiga - Founder & MD, Adigas Yatra

14. Satish Kumar Seena - CEO, Relcko Labs Pvt. Ltd

15. Dr. Gondi Lata Lincoln - Founder & Chief Functionary, Faith Welfare Society; Chairperson, Global Discovery School; CEO of Lincoln and Lyndon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

16. Dr. B K Suvarna Krishna Tate - 1st Indian to Achieve 100 World Records (Brahma Kumaris)

17. B K Bikash Kumar Agarwal - Brahma Kumaris Leader

18. Evgueny Nemolyayev - Expert in Economics & Former High Government CEO

19. Dr. Irina Danilova - Ayurveda Expert & Spiritual Master

20. Valeria Mir - Miss Russia (World Miss Russia), Miss Tourism of Europe

21. Dr. Nelli Fardanova - Global Astrologer

Russian Delegates

The following distinguished Russian delegates have also been recognized for their contributions:

1. Andrey Chirva Founder & CEO, Poolmann

2. Albert Karamovich Zabirov Managing Director, LLC "Progress DTC"

3. Lidia Viktorovna Pugacheva Russian Traditional Costume Brand Barinya

4. Irina Nikitina Leading Actor Agency "Nika"

5. Oleg Nikitin Actor, Screenwriter, Singer

6. Luiza Khaimetova Intercultural Communication Specialist and Spiritual Language Education

7. Marina Vertz Official Distributor of Remy Laure Cosmetic

8. Anna Dolgova Head of Russian Choir

9. Alexandr Ogibenin Agrostal Plant LLC, Production of Equipment for Dairy Farming

10. Elena Bratchikova Painter, Designer, Jaa Maaart Brand of Oriental Clothes

11. Elena Avsarkisova Doctor in Ayurveda and Reflexology, Massage Therapist, Cosmetologist

12. Galina Nikitina CEO BIM Project, Building Information Modeling Engineering

13. Tolkacheva Veronika Anatolievna Psychologist, Coach, Energy Therapist - School of Management at Skolkovo

14. Andrey Danilov Director of Shree Laxmi LLC; Tour Operator in Russia and Owner of Retreat Centre in Altay

15. Elena Vetrogonskaya Expert on Health, Nutrition and Beauty

16. Inna Veshnina Head of Key Clients in Russian Food Production

17. Dmitrii Smirnov Head of Public Reception for the Commissioner for the Rights of Entrepreneurs on Land Management and Building in Moscow

These individuals have been honored for their leadership and impactful contributions across various sectors including economics, culture, health, and entrepreneurship on both a national and international level.

These distinguished individuals have been honored for their leadership and impactful contributions to fostering global economic growth and development through innovation, expertise, and dedication. During the summit, India and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a bilateral trade target of 100 billion by 2030. Currently, trade between the two countries stands at approximately 30 billion, with India expressing concerns over its exports, which totaled less than 5billion out of the overall 65.7 billion trade volume during 2023-24. The event provided a platform for fruitful discussions on enhancing trade, investment, and technological collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent participation in the BRICS Summit in Kazan underscored India's growing influence on the global stage. His address during the summit highlighted the productive outcomes of BRICS and emphasized India's strategic partnership with Russia.

The celebration of Victory Day marked a significant moment for both nations. Indian delegates had the honor of witnessing Russia's grand 80th Victory Day parade in Moscow, commemorating the victory over fascism in World War II. The event was a powerful display of history, resilience, and international camaraderie, further strengthening the bonds between India and Russia.

India's rise as a global superpower continues to gain momentum. With a GDP growth rate exceeding 6%, India is on track to become the third-largest economy by 2030, surpassing Germany and Japan. The country's thriving startup ecosystem in Bengaluru and Delhi underscores its innovation-driven growth.

India's leadership in technology and space exploration remains impressive. Initiatives like Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan-3 demonstrate India's capacity for world-class scientific achievements on a budget. Additionally, India's active participation in global diplomacy through platforms like QUAD and BRICS highlights its role as a trusted partner committed to peace and stability.

Furthermore, India's dedication to sustainability is evident through its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. The nation is rapidly expanding solar and wind energy capacities and leading initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance to promote green energy worldwide.

As we celebrate this successful summit and historic Victory Day celebrations, India and Russia look forward to deepening their partnership for shared prosperity, peace, and progress. The Global Economic Forum remains committed to fostering stronger economic ties between these two great nations.

Let's continue to work together for a better tomorrow.

