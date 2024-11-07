Global energy outlook will shift once Trump returns to White house: Report

New Delhi [India], November 7 : Trump's win in the US presidential election may shift the global energy outlook in response to anticipated policies says a report by Angel One Wealth.

Donald Trump, known for his stance on domestic energy independence, has consistently advocated boosting oil and natural gas production in the U.S., a move likely to put downward pressure on global crude oil prices.

According to the report from Angel One Wealth, crude prices could soon see a correction, as Trump is expected to keep prices in check by ramping up domestic production. His emphasis on self-reliance in energy is expected to reduce the U.S. dependency on foreign oil sources, thereby impacting global supply and pricing dynamics.

The report said "Donald Trump is likely to keep the crude prices under tight control as a Trump has consistently advocated for increasing domestic energy production"

The report also highlighted that Trump's preference for a non-interventionist approach in foreign conflicts could stabilize oil prices by allowing conflicts to deescalate more quickly.

However, potential volatility could arise if Trump imposes new sanctions on Iran, a measure that could disrupt oil supplies from the region.

Overall, the report suggests that Trump's influence on the energy sector could lead to lower crude prices, though other external factors will also play a significant role.

However, at the time of writing this story Brent Crude prices surged 0.65 per cent to 75.41/ barrel.

In addition to energy, Trump's policies are expected to be expansionary, meaning higher government spending which could increase the U.S. fiscal deficit and, consequently, its national debt.

The rise in U.S. debt is anticipated to have a positive impact on gold prices, as heightened debt levels and potential inflationary pressures drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold is already experiencing high demand in China, adding further support to its value.

While there are some arguments against gold due to reduced volatility in equity markets, a stronger dollar, and a potential "risk-on" rally in equities, the report noted that gold's fundamentals remain strong, making it an attractive asset in the current environment.

It said "A rise in US debt is positive for Gold and this time is likely no different as inflation worries arise. Gold is also seeing unprecedented demand in China which further bolsters the asset class".

The report also reiterated its positive outlook on silver, which, like gold, stands to benefit from economic uncertainty and increased demand for safe-haven investments.

However, the gold prices on the other hand on Thursday also declined to Rs 78,710 / 10gm, a day before it closed at Rs 80,500.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor