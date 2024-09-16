Global Excellence Awards: IEM-UEM and Rotary Club Honour Innovators

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 16: The Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, in collaboration with the Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) Kolkata, the University of Engineering and Management (UEM) Kolkata, and SMART Society USA, organised the prestigious Global Excellence Award ceremony on Friday. This event recognised eminent personalities for their outstanding contributions in the fields of health science, technology, and other significant areas.

Several distinguished individuals were conferred with the Global Excellence Award for their exemplary contributions. Dr Susanta Roy Chowdhury, ICMR Emeritus Scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, was honoured for his exceptional work in science and technology. Dr Shanta Dutta, Director and Scientist, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infection, was celebrated for her groundbreaking work in health science, making significant strides in combating bacterial infections and advancing medical research.

In addition, Debashis Sen, Founder Director & CEO, New Bengal Consulting Pvt Ltd, was acknowledged for his outstanding contributions to technology and administration, particularly in areas where his leadership has driven innovation and growth. Sanjay Kumar Das, Managing Director, WEBEL, was recognised for his exemplary efforts in IT and cybersecurity. Dr Krishnendu Gupta, District Governor, Rotary District 3291, accepted the award for his remarkable contributions to the health sector.

In the field of IT and electronics, Abhishek Kumar, Deputy Director, Software Technology Parks of India, was acknowledged for his exceptional contributions, helping advance technological innovations that have had a lasting impact. Somnath Chatterjee, Centre Head, Webel Fujisoft Vara CoE, was also honoured for his leadership and contributions in science and technology, where his research has paved the way for innovative solutions in multiple industries.

A particularly inspiring story at the event was the recognition of Uday Kumar, popularly known as "one-leg Uday," a Guinness World Record holder. Uday's remarkable journey of resilience and perseverance has made him a symbol of determination, and his achievements have become a beacon of hope for many. His recognition at the ceremony was a tribute to his incredible spirit and ability to overcome adversity.

The Global Excellence Award serves as a testament to the commitment of the Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, IEM, UEM, and SMART Society USA to recognising and celebrating excellence across various fields.

The Global Excellence Award ceremony underscored the significant impact that dedicated individuals can make through their work. The event inspired attendees to continue striving for excellence and demonstrated the importance of celebrating achievements that contribute to societal advancement and the betterment of the global community.

Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director, IEM, expressed his pride in the event, stating, "The Global Excellence Award ceremony exemplifies our dedication to honouring exceptional individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their respective fields. It is an honour to celebrate their achievements and to be part of an event that recognises excellence in science and innovation."

Dr Prabir Kumar Das, President, Rotary Club of Salt Lake Silicon Valley, also shared his thoughts, saying, "The ceremony reflects the spirit of collaboration and recognition that we strive for. The awardees have showcased outstanding leadership and innovation, and it is our privilege to honour their contributions. This event reinforces the importance of celebrating those who drive progress and make a difference in our world."

Dr Samapika Das Biswas, Coordinator, Global Excellence Award, commended the success of the event, saying, "The Global Excellence Award ceremony has been a tremendous success, showcasing the incredible talent and achievements of our awardees. Their work represents the pinnacle of excellence, and we are proud to provide a platform that acknowledges their contributions to science and innovation."

