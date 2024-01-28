Global factors like the policy rate decisions of major countries will affect the market

New Delhi, Jan 28 Geojit Financial Services Head of Research Vinod Nair said, "In response to a mixed global market trend, the retreat in the market was pronounced, with significant declines in IT and banking stocks."

Despite encouraging Indian PMI data, the market struggled to rally. This downturn was due to apprehensions about the impending rate decisions from the ECB, which is expected to maintain current rates. Anticipation of the Fed policy meeting next week, likely retaining the existing rate, triggered increased US bond yields and FII selling in the market, he said.

Investors, however, await additional details on China's comprehensive stimulus plans. The broader market is unable to hold gains due to high valuations, subpar results, and persisting geopolitical tension in the Middle East, followed by an F&O expiry weighing down the market, he said.

Going forward, global market factors like the policy rate decisions of major countries will affect the market, and markets are likely to witness stock-specific actions during the ongoing earnings season, he said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said going ahead market is likely to consolidate further ahead of US Fed interest rate decision on Wednesday where Fed is expected to maintain status quo and give some hint with regards to rate cut timeline. Apart from this BoE monetary policy is also due coupled with few key economic data releases which might keep markets volatile. Further many heavyweights would be releasing their earnings next week, thus stock specific action would continue despite market consolidation. On Monday the market will react to US GDP data and the ECB rate decision.

