Global Fintech Awards 2023: A Celebration of Exemplary Achievements Across Geographies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Even as global luminaries are deliberating fintech issues 360 degrees at the Global Fintech Fest 2023 (GFF 2023) over three days, September 5-7, the results of the prestigious Global Fintech Awards (GFA) 2023 were announced yesterday evening at a gala ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

Instituted under GFF, the Global Fintech Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding accomplishments of individuals and entities in the fintech ecosystem around the globe. The awards were given in three categories, divided into 15 subcategories.

Bhavesh Gupta, President & COO, One97 Communications Ltd., was declared the ‘Fintech Leader of the Year’. Expressing his delight at the recognition Gupta said, “As an active player in this industry for over two decades, I have always believed that fintech has the responsibility of leading India’s economic progress from the forefront, and at the same time, it contributes enormously to an inclusive and sustainable global development. I am delighted with the GFA recognition, particularly because the Global Fintech Fest, under which the awards are instituted, is also aligned with the same goals, and the Award recognizes my sincere endeavour to achieve these goals.”

Recognizing exceptional endeavours in geographies beyond India, GFA’s ‘Leading Fintech Personality of the Year’ from the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC) region was given to Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Lulu Financial Holdings, and the award for the ‘Leading Fintech Personality of the Year’ in Europe went to Tom Greenwood, Founder & CEO, Volt.

“Deeply honoured to receive this year’s ‘Leading Fintech Personality of the Year Award - GCC’. The GCC payments landscape is among the fastest evolving globally, and this award is a testament to the collective efforts of the LuLu Financial Holdings team to revolutionize cross-border payments. I am also immensely grateful for the regulatory support that has accelerated our progress in the region and beyond. This award isn’t just my win; it reflects the tireless efforts of those working towards a shared vision: of enhancing lives through an inclusive financial system,” said Adeeb Ahamed.

Accepting the Award Tom Greenwood said, “Reaching out to the world across geographies, that’s what we do at Volt. In that sense, I’ve long been a player in the Global Village, if I may use an old term. I am delighted therefore to be recognised through an Award that may be rooted in India but truly global in its vision. It’s a celebration of fintech’s leading role in global prosperity,”

Kailash Nadh, CTO, Zerodha was given the award as the ‘Fintech CTO of the Year’.

Among various enterprises that received GFA in different categories, the ‘Fintech Company of the Year’ award was given to the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Accepting the award on behalf of ONDC, CEO T Koshy said, “The core mission of ONDC is to empower millions of sellers by radically increasing e-retail penetration across the country. The overarching theme of the GFF 2023, which is to foster inclusivity through fintech, lies at the heart of our mission. This award serves as a mark of support and empowerment as seek to bring together India's Banking and fintech ecosystem to catalyze disruptive change. I am deeply honoured to receive this award on behalf of my team. With a renewed sense of dedication, we continue our journey towards transforming the e-commerce landscape and driving financial inclusivity for all.”

These exceptional personalities and enterprises were selected from a large number of nominations through meticulous adjudication by a jury comprising 15 members, all leading captains of the fintech industry. “I would like to complement Global Fintech Fest for instituting the Global Fintech Awards to recognize and encourage the fintech ecosystem. I am delighted to share that as jury members, we were spoilt for choice while selecting from amongst a host of best-in-class entries. It is a matter of pride for us to see the evolution of a transformative fintech ecosystem on the back of strong digital public infrastructure. The Global Fintech Awards provide a stellar platform to showcase and celebrate the best of the fintech industry, and inspire innovation,” said Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., and a member of the GFA jury.

Below is the full list of GFA winners, and for more information on the Global Fintech Fest please visit: Global Fintech Awards 2023 (globalfintechfest.com).

Global Fintech Awards 2023: Winners’ List

